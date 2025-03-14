"On a drama marathon or what"- Fans amused as Byeon Woo-seok reveals packed watchlist featuring When Life Gives You Tangerines, & more

Byeon Woo-seok recently engaged with fans on Weverse, offering a glimpse into his current watchlist. The actor shared that he has been watching multiple dramas, including When Life Gives You Tangerines, Friendly Rivalry, Study Group, and Melomovie.

Byeon Woo-seok also mentioned attending the VIP premiere of the movie Mickey 17. Shortly after, he returned to add Undercover High School and Buried Hearts to the list, further impressing fans with his packed viewing schedule.

His extensive lineup sparked amusement among fans. Many joked about how Byeon Woo-seok was juggling so many shows at once and wondering if he was on a drama marathon. One fan commented,

"Is wooseok on a drama marathon or what"

"Is he watching them in highlights or? how can he be free to watch these much dramas? Or he's not sleeping at night," read a comment on X.

"idk but it's so endearing to know that he watches a lot of dramas!! eventho actors star in dramas, they don't usually watch them themselves, so i'm happy he often spends his free time watching dramas i wouldn't be surprised if he had a mydramalist account," posted this netizen.

"he came back just to say he also watching undercover high school and buried hearts PLEASEE WOOSEOK im so serious how many dramas is he watching rn i guess this man never experience a thing called "kdrama slump" Imao," mentioned one fan.

Fans also pointed out that When Life Gives You Tangerines features actors who have worked with Byeon Woo-seok before. Park Bo-gum, his co-star from Record of Youth (2020), is part of the cast, as well as IU, who he will star alongside in the upcoming 2026 drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince.

"BRO AND ME HAVE THE SAME TASTE!!! AAAAAAHHHH WATCHING HIS SOON TO BE PARTNER IN DAEGUN BUIN," this fan wrote.

"I'm watching this drama because of Park Bogum who was #ByeonWooSeok 's best friend in his drama Memories of Youth, really very cute^ It's the only one I can watch for now since it's on Netflix hehe Because the other 3 currently airing aren't on Netflix," shared a netizen.

"Woohoo!!!!! Welcome to Pokksak club Wooseok-ah. Wooseok showing his support to his previous co-star #ParkBogum (Record of Youth) & his future co-star #IU (Daegun Buin)," mentioned an X user.

Byeon Woo-seok also shared his thoughts on his current watchlist, revealing that When Life Gives You Tangerines left a strong impression on him.

""I'm watching When Life Gives You Tangerines~ I don't usually cry, but episode 1 got me. I really don’t cry easily, but this one made me tear up." He shared.

He also spoke about Friendly Rivalry, calling it an enjoyable watch, and praised Study Group for being entertaining.

"I found my people I cried watching episode one of when life gives you tangerines I'm not a person who cries easily actually I relate to it a lot also study group is top tier I'm so happy he watched it I was thinking about to watch friendly riverly too same braincells," shared this individual on X.

"I started watching When life gives you tangerines too! It's good .and I totally picture Wooseok crying watching it because it's family related. He must been bawling haha," added another fan.

Byeon Woo-seok and IU to reunite in MBC’s Wife of a 21st Century Prince, a modern royal romance

Byeon Woo-seok is set to star alongside IU in MBC’s upcoming romance drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince. The series unfolds in an alternate modern-day Republic of Korea, where a constitutional monarchy remains in place, shaping societal hierarchies and personal struggles within the royal family.

IU takes on the role of Sung Hee-joo, a woman born into a dominant conglomerate family that controls the financial world. Though wealthy, she is still considered a commoner—something she never saw as an issue until it became an obstacle in her life.

Her path crosses with Prince I An, played by Byeon Woo-seok, the second son of the reigning king. Despite his royal status, he holds no real power or personal wealth. As their lives become intertwined, both begin to challenge societal norms and their own aspirations.

Directed by Park Joon-hwa, known for Alchemy of Souls, the drama promises a fresh perspective on romance within modern royalty. Wife of a 21st Century Prince also marks a reunion for IU and Byeon Woo-seok, who previously worked together in 2016 drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, where Byeon Woo-seok played IU’s unfaithful boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok graces the cover of Elle Korea’s March 2025 issue, where he opens up about his role. Reflecting on the script, he shared,

“As soon as I read the script, I immediately felt that I wanted to take on this project."

A brief overview of the dramas on Byeon Woo-seok's current watchlist

For the unversed, When Life Gives You Tangerines is a South Korean romance slice-of-life drama featuring IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon. Written by Lim Sang-choon and directed by Kim Won-seok, the series premiered on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

The drama is being released in four parts. Volume 1 premiered on March 7, 2025, followed by the next three volumes on March 14, 21, and lastly on March 28, 2025. Each volume contains four episodes.

Melomovie is also a Netflix romantic comedy drama starring Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-shik. Released on February 14, 2025, the series explores the lives of young dreamers as they navigate love and personal struggles.

Meanwhile, Study Group is a teen action comedy featuring Hwang Min-hyun, Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Yoon Sang-jeong, and more. Adapted from Shin Hyung-wook’s webtoon, the drama premiered on TVING on January 23, 2025, and is available for streaming on Viki.

Friendly Rivalry is a South Korean teen mystery thriller starring Lee Hye-ri and Chung Su-bin. Based on the webtoon by Song Chae-yoon and Shim Jae-young, the series is available for streaming on Viki.

Starring Seo Kang-joon, Jin Ki-joo, and Kim Shin-rok, Undercover High School follows an NIS agent who goes undercover as a high school student. This ongoing action comedy spy drama is available for streaming on Viki and Prime Video in select regions.

Lastly, Buried Hearts is a South Korean revenge drama starring Park Hyung-sik and Huh Joon-ho. The story revolves around a vast political slush fund and the entangled destinies of two men. The series is currently airing and is available for streaming on Disney+ in select regions.

