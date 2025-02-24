"Owning the airport as his runway " - Fans gush over Byeon Woo-seok's look as he departs for Milan to attend Prada FW25 Donna Fashion Show

Byeon Woo-seok made a striking departure from Incheon Airport on February 24, 2025, as he headed to Milan, Italy, for the Prada FW25 Donna Fashion Show. On November 4, Prada officially introduced Byeon Woo-seok as its brand ambassador.

The actor turned heads at the airport on February 24, with his all-black ensemble, consisting of a black sleek fur jacket, a fitted turtleneck underneath, straight-cut pants, and black shoes. Completing the look, he sported a pair of rimless glasses.

Fans were quick to flood social media with admiration for his look, praising his style and runway-worthy presence. They couldn’t help but admire his visual as his appearance quickly went viral, with hashtags #BYEONWOOSEOK trending on social media. One netizen commented:

"#ByeonWooSeok owning the airport as his runway with that specs as he also owns the FYP tweet trend list again. Everyone is so DOWN BAD (But when are you putting him in his own category @twitter?)"

"#ByeonWooSeok is a menace for launching this look for his airport fashion. He knows the hold it will give to people (people is me) and you will never hear me shut up about it until the fashion week I fear," posted one fan of Byeon Woo-seok.

"Adjectives in the dictionary is not enough to describe this beauty. #ByeonWooSeok needs a whole new book, I said what I said," said one netizen.

"Byeon Wooseok departs from Incheon Airport to Milan, Italy, to attend the Prada FW25 Donna Fashion Show. Safe flight, usokkk nim✈️ 🫶🏻 very healthy everyone, so happy🥹" read a comment on X.

As he gears up to attend the high-profile fashion event, anticipation is high for his appearance at the Prada showcase.

"I don't enjoy airport content much but that's also how he raised me after LovRun so I feel happy to see him flying today 😂 Wooseok x Prada let's goooo," wrote an X user.

"Looks like he's serving up some serious style before hitting Milan Fashion Week! Can't wait to see the looks he brings," posted another netizen.

Beyond praising his style, many fans couldn't help but compare Byeon Woo-seok's look to other male leads from romance dramas. His appearance reminded them of iconic characters, sparking a wave of admiration across social media.

"I really thought for a sec he was winter sonata Bae Yongjoon it screams that vibe Is it me or wooseok gained some weight," commented one fan.

"This is BYEONSAMA I SWEAR!! 😭😭 The OST of winter sonata is playing in my head as i browse his pictures!! " shared another X user.

"I'm watching this and the vibes are like Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Mohabbatein, guys 😭😭 that's how the lecturer is," added one individual on X.

Byeon Woo-seok is cast for MBC's modern royal romance Wife of a 21st Century Prince, reuniting with IU

Byeon Woo-seok is set to star alongside IU in the upcoming MBC romance drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince. Set in an alternate modern-day Republic of Korea, where a constitutional monarchy still exists, the series explores love, hierarchy, and personal struggles within a royal framework.

IU takes on the role of Sung Hee-joo, a woman born into a powerful conglomerate family that dominates the financial world. Despite her wealth, she is considered a commoner, a status she never regarded as significant until it became a barrier in her life.

Her encounter with Prince I An, played by Byeon Woo-seok, marks a turning point. As the second son of the reigning king, I An carries the title of royalty but lacks real power or possessions.

His worldview shifts as he gets entangled with Hee-joo, leading both of them to question societal constraints and their own desires. Directed by Park Joon-hwa, known for his work on Alchemy of Souls, the drama reportedly promises a fresh take on romance set against the backdrop of modern royalty.

Wife of a 21st Century Prince also marks a long-awaited reunion between IU and Byeon Woo-seok. They previously shared the screen in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, where Byeon portrayed IU’s unfaithful boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok will grace the cover of Elle Korea’s March 2025 issue. In his interview for the issue, the actor shares that the script of Wife of a 21st Century Prince immediately captivated him, making his decision to join the project an easy one.

“As soon as I read the script, I immediately felt that I wanted to take on this project. I hope viewers will look forward to seeing a new side of Byeon Woo Seok that I haven’t shown before. I’m personally very excited as well,” says the actor in the interview.

This highly anticipated drama has already captivated audiences with its unique storyline and star-studded cast, generating immense excitement.

For the unversed, Byeon Woo-seok, born on October 31, 1991, is a South Korean actor and model. He began his career in 2010 as a model before transitioning to acting in 2016.

It was his role as Ryu Sun-jae in the 2024 time-slip romantic comedy Lovely Runner that brought him widespread fame. He also contributed to the show's OST, which made it onto the Billboard Global 200.

