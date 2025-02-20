"Loving how he's bringing that K-drama charm to the runway" - Fans swoon over Byeon Woo-seok's ELLE Korea March issue look

On February 20, 2025, X account Pop Base (@PopBase) shared new spoilers from the March issue of ELLE Korea, featuring Korean drama star Byeon Woo-seok. The actor, known for his visuals and screen presence, captivated fans with his versatile appeal in the latest pictorial.

Ad

The cover shoot highlights him in an attire blend of high-fashion and casual elegance. Byeon Woo-seok slips on a solid purple crop button-down shirt, paired with a reddish-brown blazer and black casual pants.

Fans have been quick to praise his ability to merge K-drama charm with runway aesthetics. Many have expressed their admiration for his bold fashion choices and seamless transition between acting and modeling. One fan commented,

"Byeon Wooseok absolutely slays this ELLE Korea shoot , those bold fashion choices and confident vibe are 🔥! Loving how he’s bringing that K-drama charm to the runway. 🕺"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Byeon Wooseok never misses! He looks absolutely stunning in ELLE Korea" read a comment on X.

"That outfit is giving major fashion vibes! Love the color combination! 🔥" said one netizen.

"Byeon Woo-seok is effortlessly owning the fashion game! That purple crop shirt? The blazer? The whole vibe? He’s serving K-drama charisma with high-fashion flair, and I’m here for it!" wrote this fan.

Ad

"Byeon Woo-seok is serving looks and versatility! Bold high fashion to effortless casual, he proves why he's the moment. That purple crop button-down? Iconic. The reddish-brown blazer? Pure sophistication. He’s not just a rising star—he’s the star." comment from an individual on X read.

The cover and editorial shoot highlight his growing influence in the entertainment and fashion industries for the actor's fans. Byeon Woo-seok's presence in ELLE Korea’s latest issue further continues to build anticipation for his upcoming projects.

Ad

"This feature not only underscores Byeon Woo Seok's rising prominence in the entertainment industry but also offers readers an intimate glimpse into his personal reflections and professional aspirations." said one fan.

"Woo Seok's rising prominence in the entertainment industry but also offers readers an intimate glimpse into his personal reflections and professional aspirations." mentioned an X user.

Ad

"Byeon Wooseok’s feature in ELLE Korea is definitely a standout! His style and presence always make for a striking look." posted this netizen.

"Byeon Wooseok always brings such a unique charm to his photoshoots. ELLE Korea is lucky to have him!" added one individual on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Byeon Woo-seok features on Elle Korea's March issue: Talks youth, career, and upcoming drama

South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok graces the cover of Elle Korea for its March 2025 issue, showcasing his distinct style in a pictorial featuring Prada ensembles. The feature includes the actor in a series of visuals along with an in-depth interview where he shares insights into his career, personal philosophy, and upcoming projects.

Ad

Recognized for his roles in dramas and films such as Record of Youth, 20th Century Girl, and Lovely Runner which explore themes of youth and self-discovery, Byeon Woo-seok reflects on his interpretation of youth. He emphasizes that for him youth is not defined by age but by one's willingness to dream and take on challenges.

“I believe that as long as you dream and take on challenges, even in that very moment, you are living your youth. It doesn’t have to be something grand; even the smallest things count. So, I think I’ll remain youthful for a long time.” The actor states.

Ad

Coming off a significant year in his career, Byeon expresses gratitude for the opportunities he has received. He shares that his approach to work revolves around giving his best in every moment.

“I’m grateful for everything that has come my way this year and plan to give my all as I move forward with them. I believe that giving my best in every moment of life is the only way I can truly be proud of myself. I want to hold on to this mindset and continue to maintain it.” The actor explaines.

Ad

Byeon Woo-seok also discussed his upcoming drama, Wife of a 21st Century Prince. He reveals that the script immediately resonated with him, prompting him to take on the project without hesitation.

“As soon as I read the script, I immediately felt that I wanted to take on this project. I hope viewers will look forward to seeing a new side of Byeon Woo Seok that I haven’t shown before. I’m personally very excited as well,” says the actor in the interview.

Ad

For the pictorial, Byeon is displayed in a range of styles, from sophisticated high-fashion looks to a youthful and energetic presence as mentioned by the magazine. The shoot captures his ability to adapt to different aesthetics.

Ad

Byeon Woo-seok is set to star in Wife of a 21st Century Prince, a romance drama set in the Republic of Korea's modern constitutional monarchy. The story follows Seong Hui-ju, the ambitious second daughter of a leading conglomerate, and Prince I-An a royal figure struggling with personal agency despite his noble lineage.

This MBC drama reunites Byeon Woo-seok with IU after 8 years. The two previously appeared together in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, where Byeon played IU’s unfaithful boyfriend.

Ad

This highly anticipated series is slated to premiere in the latter half of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback