"CONGRATS Wooseokie and our successful fictional band Eclipse"— Fans celebrate as Byeon Woo-seok wins Favorite Global Trending Music for Sudden Shower

Actor Byeon Woo-seok won the Favorite Global Trending Music award at the 2024 MAMA Awards on November 23, 2024. The actor-model is known for playing Ryu Sun-jae, the lead vocalist of the fictional band Eclipse in the 2024 drama Lovely Runner. The award recognized his performance of the drama’s OST, Sudden Shower.

During his acceptance speech, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude:

"As an actor, thank you to everyone who helped me sing a great song. Thank you to the Lovely Runner team. Also, fans who loved my song and our drama, thank you. As well our hair, makeup, stylist team worked really hard as well. Thank you so much. My mind is blank... sorry. Also, my fans! Thank you and love you so much."

He also thanked the actors who played his bandmates in Eclipse, adding:

"Woo Che-tong, thank you and I love you! And to In-hyuk, Hyun-soo, and Jay—we won an award! This has been ECLIPSE. Thank you."

Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate the win, praising Byeon Woo-seok for bringing Eclipse's music to life. One fan on X shared:

"This is so cool! CONGRATS Wooseokie and our successful fictional band Eclipse. So proud!✨🥹#2024MAMA #ByeonWooSeok"

Several other fans echoed similar sentiments and praised Byeon Woo-seok.

"Eclipse is no longer a fictional band 😭😭Concert when !?" a fan wrote.

"We've seen idols becoming actors abd winning awards in that field but we've never seen actors becoming singers and wining on MAMA #ByeonWooSeok" remarked this netizen on X.

"AAAAAAAA🤣👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 we all imsol atp" shared another fan.

Meanwhile, fans mentioned the fictional band Eclipse in their praise.

"He mentioned eclipse members! Ugly crying right now😭😭" a X user mentioned on the platform.

"😭😭😭Wooseok hyung makes it feel like Eclipse really exists, saying the names of the band members are their names in the series, not their names. Is it true of the actor? Today you are the real Sunjae, the one who walked out of the series TTTTTT." one fan commented.

"OMG PLEASEE HE THANKED THE ECLIPSE MEMBERS TOO HUHU" an individual on X posted.

"lovely runner just predicted wooseok's future. who would've thought that an actor like him can sing gracefully like a kpop idol, win song awards, and the only actor performing in front of 55k people. #2024MAMA #ByeonWooSeok #변우석" added another fan.

More about Byeon Woo-seok's Sudden Shower

Sudden Shower, an OST from Lovely Runner, is praised for its emotional depth and Byeon Woo-seok’s vocal performance. On June 4, 2024, the song entered the Billboard Global 200 chart at position 199 and debuted on the MelOn Top 100 chart at number 92. The following day, it was featured on M COUNTDOWN Monthly Pick, becoming the first-ever K-drama OST to achieve this recognition.

Sudden Shower was written by songwriter Kim Soo-yoon, who drew inspiration from 2000s rock ballads and other bands. In Lovely Runner, the song, titled Sonagi, is written by Ryu Sun-jae (played by Byeon Woo-seok), the vocalist of the fictional band Eclipse. The song is inspired by Im Sol, played by Kim Hye-yoon.

The track plays a pivotal role in the drama, capturing Sun-jae's emotions when he first sees Im Sol. She appears under a sudden shower, running toward him with a yellow umbrella. The song expresses his feelings of love at first sight and the innocence of first love.

In the drama, Sun-jae performs the song as his idol self. It serves as a recurring theme that connects him and Im Sol across all timelines in this time-slip story.

Sudden Shower is the solo song of Eclipse that leaves an indelible mark on Im Sol, even when she is unaware it is written for her. For Sun-jae, the song becomes a bridge to the memories of their shared relationship, resurfacing even when those memories disappear.

Eclipse is the fictional band in Lovely Runner. It consists of Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok), Baek In-hyuk (boyband N.Flying’s Lee Seung-hyub), Hyun Soo (Moon Xion), and Jay (Yang Hyuk).

Lovely Runner is a 2024 South Korean drama starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. It follows Ryu Seon-jae, a famous celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan who finds solace in his music. After hearing of his tragic death, Im Sol is transported 15 years into the past. There, she meets a young Ryu Seon-jae and sets out to change his fate. The series is available on multiple streaming platforms, including Netflix and Viki.

