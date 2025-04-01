"I acted as if IU were my daughter" – When Life Gives You Tangerines actor Park Hae-joon opens up about working with the idol

During an interview on April 1, 2025, with news outlet Kbizoom, Park Hae-joon, who played the older Gwan-sik in Netflix's drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, reflected on his experience portraying the character. The actor said that the role brought him both laughter and tears, and he shared how deeply he connected with the emotions on screen.

One moment that stood out for him was Geum-myeong’s wedding. He recalled the scene as both beautiful and heartbreaking, as he approached the role as if IU, who played gwan-sik's daughter Yang Geum-myeong, were his own daughter.

"It was so beautiful, yet so heartbreaking. I kept crying and laughing it was overwhelming. That scene made me think, ‘It’s a good thing I never had a daughter.’ If I did, I wouldn’t have been able to stay composed while filming. I acted as if IU were my daughter and gave it my all," he said.

Park Hae-joon also spoke about his dynamic with IU during filming with Kbizoom. However, he shared that his perception changed after attending her concert. He was shocked to see the stark contrast between the IU he knew on set.

"I joked around and said whatever I wanted with her. But then she invited me to her concert, and I was shocked. At the filming site, she’d be crouched in the corner, dozing off. But then onstage at a massive venue, she performed for 4 hours. It was incredible. I turned to Moon So-ri and said, ‘She’s not even human!’ That’s when I started getting nervous around her." Park said.

After that, as he shared with Kbizoom, he became nervous around her and added that it was a good thing he attended the concert after filming had wrapped, saying:

"After that, I was like, ‘Uh… IU, can I get your autograph?’ It’s a good thing the concert happened after we finished filming. If I’d seen it beforehand, I would’ve been too intimidated to act comfortably around her."

Sharing a humorous anecdote in the interview, Park Hae-joon mentioned that IU had sent him premium Korean beef for the holidays. He joked that he felt guilty for having treated her so casually on set, saying:

"She was just too precious. You don’t know what to do with someone like that."

Park Hae-joon shares getting emotional watching When Life Gives You Tangerines and his sons' reaction to his performance

Actor Park Hae-joon also revealed in the interview with Kbizoom that he teared up while watching When Life Gives You Tangerines, especially during IU and Moon So-ri’s narration. As for his family’s reaction, he shared that his two sons, who are in elementary school, don’t usually watch his work.

However, after seeing an episode of When Life Gives You Tangerines where he appeared unwell, they became concerned. The actor said that they started calling him every 30 minutes to check if he was okay.

Set in 1950s Jeju Island, When Life Gives You Tangerines is a coming-of-age drama that captures the innocence, passion, and struggles of youth. The series follows Ae-soon, a determined young woman with big dreams, and Gwan-sik, a reserved but deeply devoted man.

Ae-soon, despite her limited opportunities, aspires to be a poet and approaches life with unwavering optimism. However, despite her rebellions, she carries a quiet vulnerability, making her journey all the more poignant.

Gwan-sik, in contrast, is a man of few words, unable to express his emotions easily. Yet his love for Ae-soon remains unwavering, and his devotion speaks louder than words.

Despite their differences, their lives become entwined as they navigate love and personal growth in a rapidly changing world.

At its core, the story serves as a tribute to past generations. It reflects the experiences of parents and grandparents—first loves, youthful defiance, and the memories that shape a lifetime.

With its nostalgic backdrop and heartfelt storytelling, When Life Gives You Tangerines paints a vivid portrait of love, dreams, and the bittersweet passage of time.

Starring IU and Park Bo-gum, When Life Gives You Tangerines premiered on Netflix on March 7, 2025, releasing in four parts, with episodes dropping weekly until March 28, 2025. All 16 episodes of When Life Gives You Tangerines are now available for streaming on Netflix.

Other than When Life Gives You Tangerines, Park Hae-joon has been part of various projects. These include The World of the Married (2020), The 8 Show (2024), and films such as Believer (2018) and 12.12: The Day (2023), and more.

