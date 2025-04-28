BTS' Jin, IU, aespa, BLACPINK's Jisoo, Park Bo-gum, & more dominate' 2025 Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40' list: Complete rundown

Forbes Korea has released its much-awaited 2025 Power Celebrity 40 list, which ranks South Korea's most powerful public figures across different industries, such as music, film, sports, and broadcasting. The list is the result of an extensive survey done between April 2024 and March 2025.
It considers various important metrics such as celebrity earnings, media exposure, social media popularity, broadcasting, and public voting. Celebrities are scored based on their multidimensional impact, with their approximated yearly earnings, social media mentions, number of broadcast appearances, and public votes all contributing to the overall ranking score.
2025 Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40: IU leads the rankings with Son Heung-min and aespa following close behind
Leading the 2025 Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 list is IU, a versatile artist known for her singing, songwriting, and acting. With a career spanning over a decade, IU's success in both the music and acting industries has made her a dominant force. Her recent role in Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines has been a major success, contributing to her estimated annual income of around 32 billion won.
This report marks the revenue acquired through different channels such as music, performances, drama appearances, and advertising. IU still stands as a prominent figure in media and social media references, affirming her status within the market.
Son Heung-min comes in at the second position, indicating his high standing in both the sports and entertainment industries. His success on the international football stage, combined with a high profile in the media, has made him a powerful figure.
Moreover, aespa, a global girl group affiliated with SM Entertainment, ranked at the third position on the Forbes Korea list. Their achievement is due to a series of hit music releases, including their fifth extended play Whiplash.
Fandoms have also had a growing part in driving the rankings, as fan votes are counted towards the final rating. Celebrities like BTS' Jin, who ranked 26, and Park Seo-joon (rank 35) have maintained strong international fan bases. IU, who has held a world tour in 18 cities across 12 countries in 2024, and BIBI, who plans a world tour in 2025, have shown how global tours serve as major income sources for celebrities.
BLACKPINK's Jisoo, who released her first solo album, Amortage, in 2025, ranked 11. This makes her the highest-ranking BLACKPINK member on the list. Fellow members Jennie (rank 20), Rosé (rank 24), and Lisa (rank 32) also appear on the Forbes Korea list. This highlights the group's individual successes, despite focusing on solo activities after their contract with YG Entertainment expired.
Among actors, Cha Eun-woo (rank 12), Lee Byung-hun (rank 13), Park Bo-gum (rank 14), Gong Yoo (rank 15), and Kim Ji-won (rank 23) maintain strong rankings for their success in both television and film.
Byun Woo-seok reached the 18th position on the Forbes Korea list. He has gained popularity through the drama Lovely Runner and makes a notable appearance in the list, as does Kim Hye-yoon (rank 30).
BIBI, ranked 22 at the moment, has witnessed a significant boost in popularity due to the popularity of her hit track Bam Yang Gang and acting in the movie Hopeless. Lim Young-woong, a trot artist known for his loyal fan following, is placed at the fifth position, largely due to his social media activity. His recent documentary, Lim Young-woong: I'm Hero the Stadium, was in the spotlight, with more than 350,000 people watching it.
While trot singers have long dominated the ranks, there seems to be a decrease in their overall presence this year. However, performers like Lee Chan-won (rank 16), Jang Min-ho (rank 31), Park Seo-jin (rank 33), and Young Tak (rank 34) still rank well on the Forbes Korea list due to their continued popularity in the genre.
In the broadcasting world, Jun Hyun-moo retains a strong position on Korean television, featuring in well-known shows like I Live Alone and The Boss's Ears Are Donkey Ears, where he is in the fourth position. In sports, Lee Jung-hoo (rank 7), Lee Kang-in (rank 9), and Faker (rank 6), a professional video game player, are still powerful figures, owing to their competitive success and growing fan bases.
Here’s the complete 2025 Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 list:
- IU — Singer (Actress)
- Son Heung-min — Sports
- aespa — Singer
- Jun Hyun-moo — Broadcaster
- Lim Young-woong — Singer
- Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok) — Sports
- Lee Jung-hoo — Sports
- SEVENTEEN — Singer
- Lee Kang-in — Sports
- Yoo Jae-suk — Broadcaster
- Jisoo (BLACKPINK) — Singer
- Cha Eun-woo — Actor
- Lee Byung-hun — Actor
- Park Bo-gum — Actor
- Gong Yoo — Actor
- Lee Chan-won — Singer
- Han Kang — Author
- Byun Woo-seok — Actor
- Lee Je-hoon — Actor
- Jennie (BLACKPINK) — Singer
- IVE — Singer
- BIBI — Singer (Actress)
- Kim Ji-won — Actress
- Rosé (BLACKPINK) — Singer
- Go Min-si — Actress
- Jin (BTS) — Singer
- Ma Dong-seok — Actor
- Song Hye-kyo — Actress
- Jung Hae-in — Actor
- Kim Hye-yoon — Actress
- Jang Min-ho — Singer
- Lisa (BLACKPINK) — Singer
- Park Seo-jin — Singer
- Young Tak — Singer
- Park Seo-joon — Actor
- Kim Do-young — Sports
- DAY6 — Singer
- Suzy — Singer (Actress)
- An Se-young — Sports
- Lee Se-young — Actress
The 2025 edition of Forbes Korea's list provides significant changes to the assessment process. Forbes Korea has further divided income sources into more categories, with celebrity earnings being categorized into specific areas, which include music source income, appearance fees from broadcasts, advertisement fees, movie fees, performance fees, and yearly salaries.
The methodology for evaluating public influence and recognition through broadcasting has also been improved, including metrics like viewership ratings, awards, and audience metrics. In addition, the use of AI-based big data analytics has enabled a more accurate determination of social media activity and mentions.
This year features the first integration of a fan vote element to the Forbes Korea ranking, in an acknowledgement of rising fandom impacts on lists. Fandom impact, especially international, has been an acute trend, with performers trying to interact with fans worldwide through overseas tours and fan engagements.