  BIBI's 1st World Tour EVE: How to get tickets, dates, cities, & all you need to know

By Nandini S I
Modified Mar 13, 2025 12:55 GMT
South Korean singer BIBI announces her first solo world concert tour
South Korean singer BIBI announces her first solo world concert tour (Image via X.com/@nakedbibi)

South Korean soloist and actor BIBI announced her first-ever solo concert world tour EVE on March 12, 2025. The announcement revealed the tour's schedule, including a list of locations and dates. The singer and rapper is set to perform in 23 cities across Asia, North America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The news of BIBI's world tour comes a few days after the release of her latest song BLUEBIRD. The tour will kick off with a maiden 3-day concert at Olympic Hall, Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea. The membership pre-sale for the Seoul concert will begin on March 19, while the general pre-sale will begin on March 20, 2025.

EVE 2025: BIBI to embark on a solo concert world tour

Below is a list of the singer's world tour dates, along with the location:

LocationDate
Seoul16, 17 &18 May
Chicago3 June
Toronto 5 June
Boston7 June
New York10 June
Washington D.C.12 June
Atlanta15 June
Austin17 June
Irving19 June
Los Angeles22 June
Oakland24 June
Seattle26 June
Hong Kong 3 August
Bangkok9 August
Singapore23 August
Osaka16 September
Tokyo18 & 19 September
Fukuoka21 September
Taipei4 October
Auckland15 October
Melbourne 18 October
Sydney21 October
Brisbane23 October
Currently, 23 cities across the world are announced for BIBI's first solo concert tour. No European country is mentioned at the moment. It is unclear if more cities will be added to the tour. Locations like Manila in the Philippines, Macau, and Jakarta in Indonesia, which are some of the leading locations for K-pop concerts are also missing from this list.

The ticketing details for Australia and New Zealand will be up soon on Live Nation. Currently, fans can join the waitlist to receive updates once the sales are live. For her concerts in Seoul, tickets start from 143,000 KRW.

BIBI's recent activities at a glance

BIBI, whose birth name is Kim Hyeong-seo, started her journey as a singer and rapper, and she soon ventured into acting as well. She debuted in 2019, but it was not until 2022 that she released her first studio album Lowlife Princess: Noir. Her first concert Can't You Come? was also in 2022, following the release of her album.

She is also known for her acting roles in projects like Hopeless (2023) and The Worst of Evil (2023). She also played the role of detective Gu Ja-young in The Fiery Priest season 2, starring Kim Nam-gil in the lead. This was different from the others in her roster as she took on a comic character.

Her role as Jenny in the 2024 drama Gangnam B-side, alongside Ji Chang-wook, was appreciated by the fans.

Her 2024 single Bam Yang Gang was one of the most viral songs on social media. In the past, she has featured on songs for artists like Hyo, Kim Hee-chul, and Min Kyung-hoon, among others. She has also collaborated with Becky G and Jackson Wang for non-album singles.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
