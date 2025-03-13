BIBI's 1st World Tour EVE: How to get tickets, dates, cities, & all you need to know

South Korean soloist and actor BIBI announced her first-ever solo concert world tour EVE on March 12, 2025. The announcement revealed the tour's schedule, including a list of locations and dates. The singer and rapper is set to perform in 23 cities across Asia, North America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The news of BIBI's world tour comes a few days after the release of her latest song BLUEBIRD. The tour will kick off with a maiden 3-day concert at Olympic Hall, Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea. The membership pre-sale for the Seoul concert will begin on March 19, while the general pre-sale will begin on March 20, 2025.

EVE 2025: BIBI to embark on a solo concert world tour

Below is a list of the singer's world tour dates, along with the location:

Location Date Seoul 16, 17 &18 May Chicago 3 June Toronto 5 June Boston 7 June New York 10 June Washington D.C. 12 June Atlanta 15 June Austin 17 June Irving 19 June Los Angeles 22 June Oakland 24 June Seattle 26 June Hong Kong 3 August Bangkok 9 August Singapore 23 August Osaka 16 September Tokyo 18 & 19 September Fukuoka 21 September Taipei 4 October Auckland 15 October Melbourne 18 October Sydney 21 October Brisbane 23 October

Currently, 23 cities across the world are announced for BIBI's first solo concert tour. No European country is mentioned at the moment. It is unclear if more cities will be added to the tour. Locations like Manila in the Philippines, Macau, and Jakarta in Indonesia, which are some of the leading locations for K-pop concerts are also missing from this list.

The ticketing details for Australia and New Zealand will be up soon on Live Nation. Currently, fans can join the waitlist to receive updates once the sales are live. For her concerts in Seoul, tickets start from 143,000 KRW.

BIBI's recent activities at a glance

BIBI, whose birth name is Kim Hyeong-seo, started her journey as a singer and rapper, and she soon ventured into acting as well. She debuted in 2019, but it was not until 2022 that she released her first studio album Lowlife Princess: Noir. Her first concert Can't You Come? was also in 2022, following the release of her album.

She is also known for her acting roles in projects like Hopeless (2023) and The Worst of Evil (2023). She also played the role of detective Gu Ja-young in The Fiery Priest season 2, starring Kim Nam-gil in the lead. This was different from the others in her roster as she took on a comic character.

Her role as Jenny in the 2024 drama Gangnam B-side, alongside Ji Chang-wook, was appreciated by the fans.

Her 2024 single Bam Yang Gang was one of the most viral songs on social media. In the past, she has featured on songs for artists like Hyo, Kim Hee-chul, and Min Kyung-hoon, among others. She has also collaborated with Becky G and Jackson Wang for non-album singles.

