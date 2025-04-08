What did BoA say about Park Na-rea and Jun Hyun-moo? Drunk late-night livestream controversy explained

On April 5, 2025, South Korean host Jun Hyun-moo went live on Instagram, with singer BoA joining in. Both allegedly appeared to have been drunk during the session. During the livestream, someone in the chat mentioned rumors about the host dating comedienne Park Na-rae.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In response, BoA said:

“I don’t think they’re dating,” and added, “He’s too good for her.”

The comment has since circulated online. Even their casual exchange was perceived by many as suggestive and inappropriately tactile for a public setting. At one point in the livestream, BoA told Jun, allegedly initiating physical contact:

“I like you."

Jun responded by saying:

“You looked so pretty.”

Ad

Their informal behavior during the stream (including noticeable physical proximity) drew swift criticism. Following the backlash, BoA released a public statement on April 7, 2025, through Weverse. She addressed the Late Night Ghost Talk MC directly and conceded her actions to fans.

"First of all, I apologized to Na-rae Park for mentioning and making rude remarks in the absence of the person concerned, and thank you for your understanding," the Step Back singer wrote.

Ad

She pledged to show more caution in her future public conduct.

"Taking this as an opportunity, I will look back on myself once again, and from now on, I will try to show you my mature self without forgetting the weight that every word and action can give me," the South Korean artist added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Park Na-rae has not personally responded to the remark. Meanwhile, Jun Hyun-moo has yet to respond.

Park Na-rae pulls out of appearance on MBC radio program amid BoA's livestream controversy

Ad

On April 8, 2025, Park Na-rae’s unexpected no-show on Son Tae Jin’s Trot Radio drew attention after her agency revealed she missed the live taping due to a medical issue. Earlier, the show's team had posted on official social media that her guest spot was canceled for personal reasons.

The announcement dropped just an hour before airtime. The timing of the cancellation followed the livestream controversy involving singer BoA and MC Jun Hyun-moo.

Ad

However, her sudden withdrawal from public activity has been interpreted by some as a sign of distress. Her agency, however, stopped short of linking the no-show to the controversy. They maintained that her absence was purely due to "feeling unwell.”

While online users continued to dissect the events surrounding the recent BoA's livestream, a longtime fan account announced its departure from X (formerly Twitter). The fansite, known for its consistent support over the past 25 years, revealed its decision to close.

Although no direct link was stated by the account owner. The timing of the announcement led many to believe it was a response to the recent remarks made during the broadcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More