“They knew what they were doing” – KISS OF LIFE faces backlash as Julie’s birthday livestream styling sparks cultural representation controversy

K-pop group KISS OF LIFE has drawn criticism following a recent livestream celebrating member Julie’s birthday on April 2. The broadcast followed a dress code described as “old-school hip-hop vibes.”

During the livestream, the members wore oversized gold chains, hats, and hairstyles similar to cornrows and Bantu knots—styles tied to Black culture. They also danced to hip-hop music and tried freestyle rapping. The styling choices and mannerisms sparked online controversy about cultural representation.

"I’m sorry kiss of life are neither uneducated nor ignorant. They knew exactly what they were doing and just didn’t care," an X user commented.

After the livestream, some viewers raised concerns and contacted S2 Entertainment, asking for the video’s removal. The video was eventually removed. However, social media discussions kept increasing.

"There's no educating kiss of life on this they did this willingly and fully conscious of what they were about to do before & during this live. any apology will be meaningless and hypocritical, they don't deserve to continue having fans and releasing music," a fan said.

"What Kiss of Life did is modern day blackface and cultural mockery. Dressing up as Black people like we’re Halloween costumes, while indulging in exaggerated stereotypes? This wasn’t accidental. They sat down, planned this, and got dressed," another X user mentioned.

"Unfortunately kpop is & always will be a hub of ignorance/incompetence when it comes to other cultures. And sadly, even as time goes on, nothing will change. They refuse to understand other cultures ARE NOT a costume. Do better," another netizen said.

More similar comments followed.

"Julie born in Hawaii said the n-word and apologized, Belle born in Seattle acting crazy, I actually liked Kiss of Life and I thought Julie's apology was sincere but this proves that black people are just something you can make fun of but if you get blacklash your sorry," another netizen shared.

"A member having braids from the roots done, calling the other member lil taco, julie (in the past said a slur) telling them to come to her birthday party dressed as rappers, them “talking black” in the livestream….this is the worst i’ve seen," another person commented.

"I just think it's crazy that kiss of life KNOWS they have a lot of black fans and 2 members who definitely know what appropriation is and they have a "rap" themed appropriation bday for julie???," another fan added.

KISS OF LIFE to make a comeback in June 2025 with a new album

According to iMBC News (April 2), KISS OF LIFE is set to release a new album this June. It’s their first in eight months since Lose Yourself dropped on October 15, 2024. Following the fulfillment of their European tour, the K-pop group is now readying for an Asian tour, KISS ROAD. The tour begins tomorrow, April 4, 2025.

The group members will visit nine cities. It includes Bangkok (Natty's hometown), Manila, Singapore, Macau, Yokohama, and Osaka. In August 2025, they will also partake in Hungary’s Sziget Festival.

Debuting in 2023 with Shhh, KISS OF LIFE quickly attracted attention by releasing solo tracks such as Sugarcoat, Countdown, Kitty Cat, and Play Love Games. In July last year, they won their first music show trophy on The Show. It came 371 days after their debut.

The group has gained attention with songs like Sticky, Get Loud, and Igloo, which performed well on music charts. Sticky, particular, led to widespread recognition, securing them the title of “Summer Queen.”

