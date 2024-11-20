“His moves are always on point”- Fans react as BTS' j-hope dances to ‘Smoke’ and ‘Sticky’ challenges during his live on Weverse

On November 20, 2024, BTS' j-hope came live on Weverse and interacted with his fans. During the Weverse live, the BTS member spoke about Jin's recent album HAPPY, and expressed his appreciation for the songs. Jung Ho-seok, aka j-hope, used the platform to engage with fans before going to bed, offering a surprise moment of interaction to the ARMY.

During his live stream, BTS' j-hope also performed ‘Smoke’ and ‘Sticky’ dance challenges for a few seconds on the demand of his online fans. While Sticky is a song by the Korean girl group Kiss of Life, Smoke is the collaborative release of Dynamic Duo and Lee Youngji.

Hobi’s moves on these viral dance challenges impressed his fans. As a result, fans flooded the internet with their admiration for BTS’ j-hope’s dance. Expressing this sentiment, one user on X commented:

“It's incredible to see Hobi master the "Smoke" and "Sticky" dance challenges! His moves are always on point.”

Many other responses to BTS' j-hope’s dance challenges were seen on the internet. While some speculated that the singer might have recorded the full versions of these challenges, another demanded that j-hope must have his own TikTok account.

“such a teaser, he might have recorded a video of each challenge cos he sees the thirst of Armys wanting it so bad I don’t trust him,” speculated a fan.

“hes literally going to spam post all the tiktok challenges he missed out on in these past 18 months,” stated an admrier.

“GIVE ME THE FULL DANCES NOW THE WORLD NEEDS JUNG HOSEOK,” commented another user on X.

“HE NEEDS TO DO THE TIKTOK ONE NOW NOW GET HIM A TIKTOK ACCOUNT NOW,” suggested another X user.

One said that BTS’ j-hope looked adorable, while another admired the playful side of the Blue Side rapper.

“I need him to do them , he needs to show people how it's done,” expressed a fan.

“Hobi jumping into the Sticky and Smoke challenges is just too adorable! He's got moves!” stated another admirer.

“Aww, Hobi’s playful side is everything we need right now!” commented an admirer.

“I just know that we're getting these dance challenges soon. I said what I said,” wrote another fan.

BTS' j-hope is rumored to drop a solo album ahead of BTS’ reunion in 2025

On November 15, 2024, Korean media outlet Money Today disclosed that BTS' j-hope would come out with an album prior to the squad's reunion in 2025. The rumors began after the news site posted a story about HYBE Labels' share prices.

According to projections, the entertainment company's stock prices were predicted to increase with Kim Seokjin's latest solo record, HAPPY, and j-hope's next album. This album was expected to be published prior to the group's reunion in the second half of 2025. Although there was not a formal announcement of his new album, fans were ecstatic about the rumors.

On October 17, BTS' j-hope wrapped up his 18-month military service. The On the Street rapper thanked his supporters, the public, and reporters who attended his military discharge. Since other members were not able to attend Hobi's military discharge, BTS' Seokjin received him.

