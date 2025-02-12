“Girlie got her bias dance to her song” - Internet reacts as Kiss of Life Belle's reaction to EXO Kai's ‘Igloo’ challenge goes viral

Belle, the main vocalist of Kiss of Life, went live on Bubble after EXO's Kai participated in the Igloo dance challenge. The Domino star recently completed his mandatory military service and held his first live-stream event, Happily Ever After. During the live, he performed a dance cover of Igloo, a song by girl group KISS OF LIFE.

Belle, a longtime EXO fan (which she even mentioned in her reaction video), started a live session on Bubble after learning about Kai’s Igloo dance cover. The livestream was widely noticed, with many talking about her reaction. As one fan remarked:

"Girlie got her bias dance to her song, she won at life."

The 20-year-old's reaction video had many calling her an "EXO-L" first, before a Kiss of Life member. Discussions about a possible collaboration between her and Kai have also emerged.

"Its not Belle from kiof but Belle as exol hshshs cutieeee," one netizen commented.

"Belle definitely tuned in to Kai’s live coz wdym she immediately went online and started screaming like a true exo-l that she is," another fan wrote.

"Omg Belle finding out Kai danced to Igloo is the cutest thing ever. Her reaction was priceless!! Manifesting a collab next," another netizen said.

Other fans described it as one of the most relatable moments for a fan ever.

"She's so real for that," one person said.

"Belle has been bias wrecking me in kiof for quite some time already but now i’m hearing she’s an exol that’s kai biased? ITS A WIN," another fan said.

"Took belle one hour to react and freak out about kai doing igloo, she's so real," another fan commented.

KISS OF LIFE's Belle and her past EXO fan moment with Suho

EXO's Suho with KISS OF LIFE's Belle in an episode of KODE (Image via Instagram/@findyourkode)

Kai performing the Igloo dance marked another connection to KISS OF LIFE members’ history as an EXO-L. Her appreciation for the group is well-known, and this was not her first interaction related to them. Previously, she had an exchange with EXO’s Suho, where she openly expressed her support for the group.

In an episode of KODE's SELF-ON KODE, the participants were EXO’s leader and a KISS OF LIFE member. Neither Suho nor Sticky singer was aware of each other’s identities.

When it was time for the reveal, both appeared nervous. Upon seeing the Missing Crown Prince actor, she reacted with surprise, with subtitles highlighting her admiration for EXO. She even jokingly mentioned wanting to leave. Suho recognized her as an EXO-L, and she avoided direct eye contact with Suho while introducing herself.

As Kai’s Igloo dance goes viral, KISS OF LIFE has an upcoming event. The group is set to hold its first Japan fan meeting, Hello Kissy, on February 20, 2025. The event will take place at Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo, allowing Japanese fans to participate.

