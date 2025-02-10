“WELCOME BACK OUR KAI”- Fans celebrate as the EXO member announces livestream following his military discharge

On Monday, February 10, EXO's Kai announced an official livestream to celebrate his military discharge on Tuesday, February 11. The idol will be spending time reuniting with his fans through the livestream titled Happily Ever After, right after his discharge. The livestream is expected to be held on three platforms: EXO's official YouTube, TikTok, and Weverse accounts at 8 pm KST.

Given that many fans and netizens will be seeing the idol again on a livestream after a long time, they have been celebrating the news and looking forward to the same. People also made note of the fact that the poster for the livestream announcement was designed like a wedding invitation, further exciting them.

On the other hand, Kai enlisted in the military on May 11, 2023, and he served as a social service agent. After his 21-month-long service, the idol will be discharged on February 11. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the news of his livestream:

"WELCOME BACK OUR KAI"

"THe POSTER BEING A WEDDING INVITATION FOR US FORMER MILITARY WIFEYS , I LOVE ITTTTT" said a fan on X

"i cant believe i survived those 642 days im going to cry. HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ME" added another fan

"Can’t believe it’s actually happening" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens shared their excitement over the upcoming livestream from the EXO member.

"everyone is gonna show up in a wedding dress tomorrow" stated a fan

"Finally seeing his 1st Live after the war" added an X user

"DAMN, I MISSED HIM SO MUCH, MY HEART’S ABOUT TO JUMP OUT NOW" said a netizen

"I'm crying before the live even starts... is the suffering really over like?" commented another X user

All you need to know about EXO's Kai and his solo activities

EXO's Kai is a 31-year-old South Korean singer, actor, and dancer, who's also known as Kim Jong-in. The idol debuted under SM Entertainment in 2012 alongside his fellow EXO members. He stands as the main dancer, singer, rapper, and visual of his group.

Following the group's debut, they've released several famous tracks such as Love Shot, CALL ME BABY, The Eve, Ko Ko Bop, etc. Kai, on the other hand, also kickstarted his solo career on the sidelines. He debuted as a soloist in November 2020 with the release of his first EP, Kai, which held the track, Mmmh, as its lead.

In November 2021, he rolled out his second EP, Peaches, which held a title track of the same name. In March 2023, he released his third EP, Rover, with a title track of the same name. Soon after the same, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory enlistment.

During his enlistment, not much music or additional releases were seen from the idol. Therefore, many fans and netizens are excited to see what the idol has in store for them post his discharge and re-entry into the industry.

