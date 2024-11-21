“This is family”- Fans rejoice as EXO's Kai and Suho come to support Chanyeol for city-scape concert

On November 20, EXO's official YouTube account dropped the behind-the-scenes and rehearsal video of the 2024 Chanyeol Live Tour (City-scape) in Seoul, South Korea, sending the fandom into a frenzy. Following the conclusion of the concert, the bandmates Suho and Kai greeted Chanyeol backstage and hugged each other.

As Chanyeol and Suho greeted each other, the former asked the latter about his performance. In response, the latter stated that he looked cool and great. He also added that Chanyeol was great at playing the guitar. Subsequently, Kai, Chanyeol, and Suho held a banner together and posed for a photograph.

The latest clip from the behind-the-scenes video circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom, who commented about the trio's latest interaction. An X user tweeted:

"This is family!!! Watching them interacting after a long time."

The fandom expressed their pride in EXO Chanyeol's "successful and versatile" career as a soloist. They mentioned they were glad to see the male artist "surrounded by fans, family, and friends."

"Suho, Chanyeol and my little bear Kai who will come back soon in on fram I wanna cry Kai you became a big boy,"- a fan reacted.

"It's so good to see Chanyeolie surrounded by fans, friends and family who love and appreciate him. He was glowing,"- a fan shared.

"It always hits me hard if I see more than one EXO member together these days. I’m so proud of Chanyeol being now a successful and versatile solo artist as well and as a Europ. fan I hope Asian fans appreciate being able to attend the members live concerts. You are lucky,"- a fan mentioned.

The fandom also wrote about the support provided by Suho and Kai at their fellow EXO member's concert, calling the trio "adorable and lovely."

"Chanyeol you always did well and your concert is amazing, thank you suho for supporting chanyeol like a brother because this is about of City-Scape,"- a user reacted.

"EXO's Suho, Chanyeol and Kai in the footage together look so adorable and lovely. Kudos to the bond they have between them,"- a user shared.

"WHEN DID KAI BECOME THIS BUFF AND BIG LIKE HE IS TALLER THAN CHANYEOL IN THIS ANGLE & MAKES SUHO THE SMALLEST AND CUTEST HYUNG,"- a user commented.

More about EXO

The South Korean and Chinese boy group EXO features nine members, including Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai, D.O., and Sehun. They have been managed and associated with the labels, including SM Entertainment and Avex Trax. They have been active in the music industry since 2012.

The band released their first studio album, XOXO, on June 3, 2012, through SM Entertainment. It was distributed by KT Music. It featured twelve tracks, including Wolf, Baby Don't Cry, Black Pearl, Don't Go, Let out the Beast, 3.6.5, Heart Attack, Baby, Peter Pan, Baby, My Lady, Wolf K-version, and others.

The group unveiled their seventh studio album, Exist, on July 10, 2023, through SM Entertainment.

