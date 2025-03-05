“SHE IS SO COOL” — KISS OF LIFE's Natty’s arrival at the Courrèges FW 2025 show in a motorcycle leaves internet in a frenzy

On March 5, 2025, Natty from the South Korean group KISS OF LIFE showed up at the Courrèges Fall/Winter 2025 show in Paris in a memorable way. She reached the venue on a motorcycle (driven by someone else), causing a stir online.

Paris Fashion Week is known for its iconic celebrity entries, but Natty's entrance at the Courrèges show excited her global fanbase. She wore a black denim crop top with jeans, which fit the brand's modern vibe, mixing biker style.

For the unversed, Natty (born Anatchaya Suputhipong) is a Thai singer and dancer in the K-pop group KISS OF LIFE. Before joining the group, she was on shows like SIXTEEN and Idol School. KISS OF LIFE was created by S2 Entertainment in July 2023. The group consisted of Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. Netizens took to X to react to Natty's entrance, where one fan commented:

"OH SHE IS SO COOL"

On X (formerly Twitter), discussions erupted about the significance of her appearance, and fans hailed her as a "queen" or the "main character."

"She’s that girl," a fan wrote.

"Natty the main character you are," another fan wrote.

"And extra. She so queen for this," another fan added.

More similar fan reactions are as follows:

"Boss lady natty?????" a fan reacted.

"Oh she ate that. This is my first time seeing her btw," another fan added.

"WHO IS DOING IT LIKE HER THIS IS SO THEATRICAL SO CONCEPTUAL SO NATTY IM," another fan said.

KISS OF LIFE formation and pre-debut activities

KISS OF LIFE, also known as KIOF, is a South Korean girl group that S2 Entertainment brought together in 2023. Made up of Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul, the group has quickly become popular in the K-pop industry.

Before they officially started as a group, Julie trained at The Black Label, which is part of YG Entertainment, from 2017 to 2020.

Natty was on survival shows like SIXTEEN and Idol School, where they created groups like Twice and Fromis 9. She didn't end up in those final groups, but in 2020, she released her own single album called Nineteen.

Belle is the daughter of the veteran Korean singer, Shim Shin. Belle started out writing songs for SM Entertainment. Although not much is known about Haneul, she debuted as one of the integral members of KISS OF LIFE.

KIOF officially debuted on July 5, 2023, with their self-titled extended play (EP), KISS OF LIFE. The lead single, Shhh, garnered attention for its catchy melody and dynamic choreography. Prior to the group's debut, solo music videos were released for each member:

Natty : Sugarcoat

: Sugarcoat Belle : Countdown

: Countdown Julie : Kitty Cat

: Kitty Cat Haneul: Play Love Games

Building on their success, KIOF released their second EP, Born to Be XX, on November 8, 2023. The EP featured dual lead singles: Bad News and Nobody Knows.

