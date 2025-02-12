“Like father like son”- Internet in a frenzy as EXO’s Kai and ATEEZ’s San drop Kiss of Life’s ‘Igloo’ dance challenges back to back

ATEEZ's San is going viral for his Igloo by Kiss of Life dance challenge cover following EXO's Kai. The EXO member dropped a dance cover of Igloo on February 11, 2025, right after his military discharge celebration live session.

On February 12, 2025, ATEEZ vocalist San uploaded the dance challenge on the group's official Instagram page. In just 12 hours, the Igloo cover surpassed 6 million views and 1 million likes on Instagram, and 4.7 million views and 1.6 million likes on TikTok.

The same day, he revealed that he had been planning on doing a cover for a long time during a live streaming on POP LIVE. He mentioned that the girl group Kiss of Life covered ATEEZ's song Work, and to express his gratitude, he wished to do the same. It happened as he got his hair and makeup done early.

However, fans speculate that Kai's cover may have motivated San to do so. This is because he has named Kai as one of his role models on several occasions. Despite this being a mere speculation, fans could not hold back their excitement online.

"Like father…. Like son," a fan said.

"This isn’t a coincidence so nobody go out there acting like it is because it isn’t, IT ISN’T," a user added.

"kai and san posting the igloo challenge on the same day THEY DID THIS FOR ME," a fan wrote.

Fans continued to praise the EXO member and the ATEEZ member.

"He saw kai doing it and immediately RAN," a user commented.

"Two it boys coming together to maximise their joint slay on the same day iktrrr," another user commented.

"Ok but notice how they are the most influential male idols of their generation, like san has a huge impact on younger idols and so does kai. They’re both super talented, it boys of their generation if you ask mme" a fan reacted.

Fans referred to the lyrics of Kiss Of Life's Igloo to describe San.

"He's so dang hot INDEED," a user stated.

"He could melt the whole Antarctica because he's so fine," a netizen mentioned.

"SAN CAN DEFINITELY MELT AN IGLOO," a fan wrote.

ATEEZ's San’s POP LIVE: Jeju trip, plans after world tour, and more

On February 12, 2025, ATEEZ member San started a live video session on POP LIVE to catch up with fans. During the live show, he revealed that he went on trips with his family and fellow group members Seonghwa and Wooyoung to Jeju Island.

Notably, ATEEZ is currently on a world tour, titled TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER, and San shared that he planned on taking up several hobbies after going back to South Korea. The Ice on My Teeth singer stated that he would learn horse riding, practice pottery, and make needle-felting miniature dolls. Additionally, Jongho, the group's youngest member, appeared briefly during the live show and greeted the fans.

Meanwhile, the boy group is touring in European cities and has held eight shows. They are all set for their next concert on Friday, February 14, 2025, in Copenhagen at the Royal Arena. They will then perform in Berlin, Paris, and Brussels as the last three of the Europe leg of the tour.

