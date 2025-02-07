"Omg that’s so disgusting"— Mic stealer ATEEZ fan receives backlash from netizens for alleged weird behavior at a concert

A fan at an ATEEZ concert went viral on the internet for her alleged rude behavior to an ATINY. The KQ Entertainment boy group is on their 2025 World Tour titled TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER IN EUROPE. During their Amsterdam show on February 3, 2025, Mingi handed the mic to a fan who held a banner of his name, as the group often let fans introduce the next performance on the setlist.

However, another girl, reportedly her friend, seemingly snatched the mic and started speaking. The fan who was originally given the mic tried to say his name, but the girl allegedly did not let her. According to the videos circulated online, the girl stated that she loved ATEEZ and that her favorite member was Wooyoung.

This has enraged many ATINYs and netizens online, who found it disrespectful not only to her friend but also to Mingi. They criticized her for allegedly behaving rudely toward her friend and not giving her a chance to interact with her bias.

"Omg that’s so disgusting. So this is what she said at the end? I only saw an incomplete clip and was curious to know how she ended it but this is so disrespectful," a fan said.

"Pushing her friend away and saying “no” with that bitchy ATTITUDE?? excuse me??? he gave HER the mic, not u and i found out she was the same girl tht touched wy without consent just who the F*CK do u think u are girl," a fan added.

"SHE STRAIGHT UP SNATCHED THE MICROPHONE LIKE THAT?? Like why?? Mingi did not choose her but the other girl & she didn’t even get a word out. This just pisses me off ateez r not gonna make u sign the NDA girl…:/ and the. Her shushing the girl?? Oh nah," a user stated.

ATEEZ concert attendees also shared their experience of witnessing the incident live.

"And the side eye she gave when her actual chosen frn was saying mingi like such a weird person and this clip where she is like giggling after touching wooyoung is creeping me out," a netizen said.

"I remember seeing this happen but it happened so quick I actually thought my eyes deceived me… such ugly behaviour I couldn’t imagine doing that to my friend," a user commented.

"No bc everyone around me was weirded out when that happened like why would she do that? specially as a friend, i wouldnt take that opportunity from my friend like??," a fan wrote.

More about ATEEZ's 2025 TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER IN EUROPE world tour

ATEEZ, the eight-member boy group, dropped their album GOLDEN HOUR: PT. 2 in November 2024, followed by the world tour titled 2025 TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER IN EUROPE. The group kickstarted the tour with their first show in Lyon, France, on January 18, 2025. They have held shows in Milan, Zurich, London, Manchester, and Amsterdam so far.

The upcoming ATEEZ concerts in Europe:

Friday, February 7, 2025, at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain

Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany

Friday, February 14, at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark

Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany

Saturday, February 22, 2025, at La Défense Arena in Paris, France

Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at ING Arena in Brussels, Belgium

Previously, ATEEZ held ten shows in North America between July 2025 and August 2024. They performed in cities including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Rosemont, Washington DC, and more.

