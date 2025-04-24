"How to be normal about this?!?"— Fans in frenzy as BTS’ Jin's waist steals spotlight in ECHO's new cover reveal

On April 24, the Weverse Shop unveiled four different covers for BTS’ Jin’s upcoming special album, ECHO. Among the set, one particular version quickly became the focal point of fan discussions.

Ad

The cover featured a softly blurred, close-up image of Jin’s waist. He was wearing a fitted white Tshirt adorned with a graphic resembling the iconic red lips and tongue, paired with blue jeans and a brown belt. The photo captured him in mid-motion as he adjusted his belt.

His hands — embellished with rings — enhance the allure of the frame, while the motion blur imparts a soft, dreamlike quality to the image. The album’s title, ECHO, appears at the top, with “Jin” nestled within the “O.” A single “I” in the corner may suggest the issue number.

Ad

Trending

The release of BTS’ Jin’s ECHO album covers, particularly the version highlighting his waist, sparked an immediate wave of intense reactions across social media. Fans on X reacted with everything from humor to disbelief, expressing admiration for the artistic styling and emotional impact of the visual.

"How to be normal about this?!?," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Choosing Jin’s waist as the album cover is absolutely wild!" said one netizen.

"Can someone Imk if the dye on this cover is toxic bc i WILL be licking it" shared an X user.

"НАНАНАНАННАНАНАНАНАННАНА MY BLIND SELF COULDN'T SEE IT FIRST I DIDN'T RECOGNIS- HA HA HA HAHA HAHHA HAHAHH AHAHHA HAHSHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA HAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA SOMEONE KILL ME" read a comment from a fan of BTS’ Jin.

Ad

"What covers are those, my god they are beautiful, without a doubt Jin is going to give us art" posted another BTS’ Jin fan.

Fans flooded X with a mix of awe, chaos, and emotional meltdown. From dream home decor plans to dramatic all-caps reactions, the fandom didn’t hold back.

"When I buy my own house I'll make a big glass case in middle of the living room and place Echo album covers in it." mentioned an individual on X.

Ad

"HOW IS THAT PHOTO GOING TO BE ALBUM COVER, YOU STAY STILL, I MATE, I DON'T HAVE IT IN MY HANDS," shared this BTS’ Jin fan.

"JIN WAIST IS THE ALBUM COVER !!!!! PLEASE I NEED THIS VERSION OF ALBUM," wrote one X user.

"This is going to be a tremendous album, Jin, I can already feel that it's going to leave me trembling," added another fan.

Ad

BTS’ Jin unveils four artistic covers and full tracklist for upcoming solo album ECHO, dropping May 16

Expand Tweet

Ad

On April 24, alongside the now-viral waist-focused cover, three additional versions of BTS’ Jin’s upcoming ECHO album were unveiled on Weverse Shop. Each cover photo possesses its own artistic identity while maintaining a cohesive visual theme.

Volume II captures a close-up of Jin’s lower torso. The idol sits beside a blue X sign, his hand balanced behind him. He is wearing denim jeans, a dark purple jacket, and a T-shirt featuring a red-blue-yellow abstract design. The lighting envelops the frame in a soft, blurry glow.

Ad

The cover image for Volume III is presented in vintage monochrome. It showcases a grainy black-and-white image of Jin dressed in what appears to be a furry jacket while holding a guitar.

Volume IV, the Mini edition, provides a hazy side profile of Jin’s face, revealing only part of his lips and the hand holding a mic. All four versions feature minimalist ECHO branding, with Jin’s name subtly integrated into the lettering and Roman numerals marking each volume.

Ad

BTS’ Jin is officially set to make his highly anticipated solo comeback with the release of his second mini album ECHO on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm KST. Arriving just six months after his debut album Happy, this new project marks a deeper, more personal chapter in his musical journey.

ECHO consists of seven tracks that delve into themes of connection, separation, and growth. Jin has reportedly contributed to writing the lyrics for more than half of the album. Each track showcases a different mood and message, emphasizing his range as both a vocalist and storyteller.

Ad

Here is the complete tracklist of BTS’ Jin's upcoming second mini album ECHO:

Don't Say You Love Me - Title track Nothing Without Your Love Loser (feat. YENA) Rope It A Journey with the Clouds Background Today's Me

The title track, Don’t Say You Love Me, reflects on the painful clarity that comes with the end of a relationship—a love that remains, yet is no longer sustainable. Nothing Without Your Love serves as a vulnerable confession of emotional dependence.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The album also brings a lighter energy with Rope It, a motivational anthem about chasing one’s purpose. A Journey with the Clouds leans into whimsical imagery, describing a supportive, lifelong companionship.

Background delves into heartbreak and the emotional weight of becoming someone’s memory. The project concludes with Today's Me, a reflective song that emphasizes living in the present with grace and self-acceptance.

To accompany the album, BTS’ Jin has also announced his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The tour serves as a final chapter to his variety show RunJin and will kick off in Goyang, South Korea. It will also include stops in Japan, North America, and Europe, making it a global celebration of his solo artistry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More