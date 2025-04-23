"Indeed a generous and kind human being" — BTS’ Jin's heartwarming gesture toward North Korean defector in Kian's Bizarre B&B melts fans' hearts

On April 22, 2025, Netflix dropped the final 3 episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B, showcasing an unexpected moment involving BTS’ Jin. The moment came from the heartfelt interactions of BTS’ Jin with a guest who revealed himself to be a North Korean defector.

First introduced at the end of episode 6, the guest Chung-li shared his story in episode 7—how he escaped North Korea at the age of 12 with his sister and found his way to a new life. BTS’ Jin bonded with him over their similar ages and physical endurance, the two being the only ones able to climb a 5-meter rope nearly to the top. Jin soon began calling him affectionately, “My friend.”

In episode 8, just before heading out on a sightseeing trip, Chung-li realized his sunglasses were broken. Disappointed, he expressed it aloud—only for Jin to step in and quietly offer his own pair of brand-new sunglasses, ones he had brought specifically for the show.

Taken aback, Chung-li promised to treasure them like an heirloom. Jin, brushing it off with a smile and commitment, told him the glasses had found their rightful owner. Later in the episode, Jin jokingly upgraded the nickname to “Honey (Jagia)” after watching a couple at the B&B refer to each other that way.

To wrap up the final night at the B&B, BTS’ Jin joined host Kian in preparing a North Korean-style tofu rice dish—a favorite childhood meal of Chung-li. Upon seeing the dish, Chung-li teared up, revealing it had been 15 years since he last had it. The dinner turned into a quiet but powerful moment of recognition and remembrance.

The final episode left fans deeply moved. X user @i_luv_bts_jhope, a North Korean Studies graduate and longtime volunteer shared a post recounting their own experiences with North Korean defectors. The user described how BTS’ Jin’s treatment of Choongil felt deeply personal and powerful.

They noted that such open acceptance displays remain rare in South Korea, where defectors often face stigma and social distance. The post ended with a message of gratitude for Seokjin and the show. Online, ARMYs echoed similar sentiments, praising BTS’ Jin, Kian, and fellow host Ji Ye-eun for their empathy, sincerity, and the safe space they offered. One fan wrote,

"Reading your post brought tears to me. Jin is indeed a generous and kind human being."

More fans shared:

"Its common 4 NK's 2 feel uneasy w/ people frm d south. Chung-il was initially shy & hesitant, but he eventually warmed up with d other guests. Jin made it a point 2 engage him, ensuring he felt seen, valued, and feel that he is equally important. i really stan the right man" said another fan.

"This is so precious. I'm glad this person shared their thoughts and story. I haven't watched the whole show yet, but the way everybody was welcomed so warmly until now is something that warmed my heart and I hope it will inspire other people to do the same" shared one netizen.

"This is the way you represent hospitality towards a human being. Jin really set a GREAT example like this. Thankyou so much for this post to make people have a deeper understanding of why this matters and thankyou for what you've been doing" posted an X user.

Fans flooded social media with heartfelt messages praising BTS’ Jin for his compassion and sincerity. Many took to X to express their admiration for Jin's character and how the show highlighted deeper social issues with grace and warmth.

"This was so touching..i'll forever be grateful for this show the way it let more & more ppl see & discover seokjin's true personality, his pure heart, his hard working self, his thoughtful mindset, his observing nature & what not. Reading this story really made my heart so warm" read a comment from a BTS’ Jin fan.

"Okay, I may have cried Chung Il's story did in fact did make me cry while watching. They treated him with the love, tenderness, and respect he deserved. You can actually see how Seokjin, despite being naturally shy, made sure Chung Il was comfortable and happy around them. It's another one of those moments where you realise that you stan the right person and I will always be proud of Seokjin and Bangtan. I will always be proud to be their ARMY" mentioned an individual on X.

"What truly captivated me about the "bizarre B&B" was its compelling plot twists. Beyond the unforgettable experience it offered guests, I loved how they also managed to weave in the perspectives, feelings, and experiences of others from diverse backgrounds" said this netizen.

""Seokjin radicalised BTS." He has been a free thinker without any prejudice or bias with a huge heart. I am so glad that Kian’s Bizarre B&B showed this side of him to people who dismissed him as "just the funny and silly one" just because he never showed himself taking seriously" added this fan on X.

On April 23, X user @i_luv_bts_jhope shared a deeply personal reflection on the final episode of Kian’s Bizarre B&B. In the post, the user, who held a master's degree in North Korean Studies, recalled their long-standing involvement with defectors since 2004.

They shared the emotional significance of a moment involving tofu rice, a dish closely associated with reunions and care in defector communities. They shared that tofu rice was often served by their North Korean friends during national holidays, symbolizing warmth, care, and community.

"When I visited their homes in South Korea or when my church hosted national holiday events, they would always make tofu rice. Honestly, the sauce was so spicy that someone like me, who can’t handle spicy food, couldn’t eat much of it (they’d laugh at me for this), but watching them carefully prepare this labor-intensive dish and proudly pack up the milder version for me to take home—those moments made me feel so loved." @i_luv_bts_jhope shared.

The post recounted how BTS’ Jin’s interaction with Choongil—marked by casual jokes, inclusive language, and genuine kindness—was a rare portrayal of unfiltered hospitality.

They further said,

"When I saw Choongil being embraced with such hospitality in the final episode of The Kian's Bizarre B&B, I just cried and cried. One of my dreams [...] was that someday, people from the North and South could meet without prejudice, accept the differences in each other’s lives [...] I saw that dream come true in the final episode of Kian's Bizarre B&B."

What made the episode stand out for them more was how BTS’ Jin addressed Choongil as “my friend,” jokingly calling him “honey” and treating him without prejudice.

"Truly, thank you Seokjin. Just being at the heart of that moment of hospitality— I feel like I owe you a debt of love I can never repay.And with that, a lifelong ARMY who will always stan Seokjin signs off." added the X user.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B followed BTS’ Jin, webtoon creator Kian84, and comedian Ji Ye-eun as they took on the challenge of managing a small guesthouse on a secluded island. Blending humor with heartfelt moments, the show captured unlikely friendships and genuine connections.

All 9 episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B are now streaming on Netflix.

