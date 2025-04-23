"This is brand power"- Fans gush as CELINE spotlights BTS' Jin Coldplay's Seoul concert look despite his Gucci ambassadorship

CELINE recently drew attention after featuring BTS' Jin on their official X account, showcasing his look from Coldplay's Seoul concert on April 19, 2025. The luxury fashion house posted images of Jin in their sleek black leather jacket from the event on April 22, sparking buzz among fans and fashion watchers alike.

Jin has been officially associated with Gucci since August 2024, making CELINE’s spotlight even more notable. Fellow BTS member V holds the title of CELINE's brand ambassador, making the post about Jin even more unexpected to fans. Yet, fans welcomed the moment as a reflection of the iconic moment of Jin's reunion with the British band.

Following CELINE’s post featuring BTS' Jin at Coldplay’s Seoul concert, fans took to social media to express their excitement and admiration. Many praised Jin’s presence and fashion influence, while others speculated on the dynamics between brand partnerships and individual styling freedom. One BTS' Jin's fan wrote:

"This is brand power Clearly Jin negotiated the freedom to wear what he wants. The members have been doing that since the beginning of their brand deals and "no brains" out here questioning whether they are spearheading their own careers."

"He probably still has a few months left on his Gucci contract but maybe they're trying to catch his attention. Honestly he should do every fashion house, just pick a new one each year lol," said another fan of BTS' Jin.

"King of gucci got celine post about the worldwide superstar! jin impact, yes! it's still his face who carried the high-class fashion right here. others can't relate," wrote an X user.

"The jacket was the cherry on top! Seokjin looks amazing! This look suits him so well, he looks handsome, sexy, chic and expensive," posted a netizen.

Fans were weighing in on everything from brand contracts to styling choices. Some clarified misconceptions about ambassadorship rules, while others questioned CELINE’s promotional focus. Many continued to celebrate BTS' Jin’s fashion presence.

"Yall wondering if g*cci contract is over..Imao people can wear outfits from a brand, while being ambassador for another it's normal," said an individual on X.

"His contract with gucci ain't over. He wore gucci in soundcheck and even wore ysl underneath. He can wear any brand any day. His brands adore him," posted one netizen.

"Congratulations Celine accomplishment of a brand is when the most handsome and influential king Kim Seokjin is wearing your outfit!" added this netizen.

BTS' Jin performs with Coldplay in Seoul creating fashion moments

On April 19, 2025, BTS' Jin made a notable appearance at Coldplay’s concert held at Goyang Stadium in Seoul. The event marked the artist's first stage performance with the British band since their last collaboration in 2022.

Jin joined Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a live rendition of The Astronaut, performing on piano while Martin provided vocals. This was the second time the track was performed live by the duo, the first being in Buenos Aires in October 2022, during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour.

That earlier appearance had been Jin’s final stage before enlisting for mandatory military service in December 2022.

During the Seoul concert, Jin was seen in an all-black outfit that included the CELINE leather jacket, t-shirt, and trousers. Following The Astronaut, he and the band also performed My Universe, their collaborative single released in 2021.

Meanwhile, on August 7, 2024, Gucci named BTS' Jin its global brand ambassador. The brand shared the news through an official social media announcement that featured him in designs from the Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection.

His first official appearance as Gucci’s ambassador took place at Milan Fashion Week in September 2024. Jin later returned to the fashion event in February 2025, attending the opening day of the Fall/Winter 2025 showcase. At both events, his fashion choices—highlighted by monochrome leather ensembles paired with contrasting pastel elements—garnered attention within the industry.

BTS' Jin will return to the music spotlight with the release of his second mini album ECHO on May 16, 2025, at 1 p.m. KST. The upcoming album will feature a total of seven tracks and includes a special collaboration with singer Yena, formerly of IZ*ONE.

Alongside the album announcement, Jin revealed plans for his first solo world tour titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The tour will serve a dual purpose—showcasing his new music and wrapping up his solo variety project, RunJin.

The tour will begin in Goyang, South Korea, before heading to multiple cities across Japan and North America. It will conclude with final performances in select European venues. This marks Jin's first global tour as a solo artist following his return from military service.

