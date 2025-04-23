"The crossover we imagined" — ARMYs draw parallels between BTS' Jin's 'Echo' rockstar concept photos with Jungkook's 'GOLDEN'

BTS fans, known as ARMY, were busy discussing the similarities in the concept photos between Jin's Echo and Jungkook's GOLDEN. Both concepts reveal a rockstar theme, which had fans brainstorming about the connection between the two projects, if there is one.

In Jin's Echo concept photos, he flaunts an edgy rockstar persona. His images include leather jackets, long hair, white leather boots, distressed denim, and other cool outfits with graffiti backgrounds. His styling, complete with tousled hair, bruises on his face, and minimal accessories, complements the raw and authentic vibe of the photoshoot.

Jungkook's GOLDEN concept photos from the "Substance" version show a still young, intense rockstar image. The photos feature him in multiple outfits, including a white tank top with a black notch-lapel blazer, high-waisted flared pants, and layered silver chain accessories with a lip ring.

He wore torn denims with a checkered kilt and posed in a sleeveless crop top with a pop-funk and metallic theme. He let his full arm-sleeve tattoo be visible, complementing the graffiti on the background wall. These images were specially done for VOGUE Korea for GOLDEN. Jungkook was the creative director of his own photoshoot.

The concept photos are themed around "Substance, Solid, and Shine," reflecting different facets of Jungkook's artistic persona.

Fans took to social media platforms to express their thoughts on the similarities and differences between the two concepts.

Many appreciate each member's distinct approach to embody the rockstar theme. At the same time, most ARMYs discussed how Jin and Jungkook's concept photos are similar yet unique, highlighting their deep friendship. One fan tweeted:

"Ooooo the crossover we imagined."

Fans expressed their delight to see the two band members "inspire" each other in "a positive way."

"The Makne Golden Popstar Jungkook inspired His Hung Worldwide Handsome rockstar Jin. It is this complicity, creative emulation between Members of BTS that we are talking about ;they inspire each other in a positive way," a fan wrote.

"Thank God … they’re from the same group. Otherwise, we have to stan two groups," another fan said.

"They should start a band or something," another fan joked.

Others mentioned that it was their favorite concept photoshoots of the two BTS members.

"I love how all of us thought of this exact same thing," a fan reacted.

"Someone make a jinkook au of them being in rival punk rock bands or something," another fan added.

"MY FAV CONCEPTS SO FAAAAR," another fan shared.

BTS' Jin announces second solo album Echo: Release date, tracklist, and artistic vision

BTS member Jin is set to release his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm KST, as announced by BigHit Music. This seven-track album follows his 2024 debut solo album, Happy, and aims to convey universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique perspective.

The tracklist for Echo includes:

Don't Say You Love Me (Lead Single) Nothing Without Your Love Loser" (featuring YENA) Rope It A Journey with Clouds Background To Today's Me

Jin contributed to the songwriting of several tracks, including Nothing Without Your Love, Loser, Rope It, and A Journey with Clouds, adding a personal touch to the album's narrative.

Echo showcases BTS' Jin's versatile vocals against dynamic retro, pop, synthesizer, and band sounds. It narrates his personal storytelling about love and personal growth. The album explores love, heartbreak, trying to hold onto a lost love, and self-reflection.

Echo will be available for digital download, with pre-orders open on the official BTS Music Store. The digital album will be delivered via email on May 16, 2025, in MP3 44.1 kHz/24-bit audio format.

