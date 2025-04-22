"WE ARE GETTING EPIPHANY ON HIS SOLO TOUR" — Speculations run wild after fans notice 'Love Yourself: Answer' logo in BTS Jin's 'Echo' concept photo

BTS' Jin ignited fervent speculation among fans with the release of a concept photo for his upcoming mini-album, Echo. On April 21, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the latest concept photos of the singer in a rock-and-roll style.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the apparent inclusion of the Love Yourself: Answer album logo in the background, made with wires. This led many to believe that the singer may perform his solo track Epiphany during his forthcoming solo tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

Epiphany is Jin's solo track from the Love Yourself: Answer album, renowned for its introspective lyrics and emotive melody. The song delves into the journey of self-love and realization, aligning seamlessly with the overarching themes of the Love Yourself series.

Given its profound impact and popularity among fans, the possibility of the singer performing the track during his solo tour generated considerable excitement. One fan wrote on X:

"WE ARE GETTING EPIPHANY ON HIS SOLO TOUR. I CANNOT STRESS THAT ENOUGH."

The supposed inclusion of this logo led fans to speculate about its significance, particularly in relation to Jin's solo endeavors. Supporters also recalled BTS' 2022 FESTA dinner livestream, when the members subtly hinted that their solo chapters will end with Jin's solo album release, marking a grand finale before the members reunite for their group comeback following their military discharge.

"For BTS nothing is a coincidence. Considering the track list & descriptions we've seen it could very well be intent. At the end of the day... love yourself," a fan wrote.

"When they said in festa Jin's album would be the grand finale, of course this was no coincidence. Also, LY is indeed very Jin," another said.

"No cuz the pose is also similar to the one in BE album concept photo!! Also the concept photos of ptd," one fan added.

Others mentioned that as part of the BTS fandom, they have learned over the years that every hint in the group's releases or its members' solo projects "is intentional." Hence, they shared their collective theory that the wires designed like the Love Yourself: Answer logo in the Echo concept photo is not a coincidence.

"It's funny you think it wasn't intentional. This is BTS we're talking about," a fan remarked.

"If I’ve learned anything during my time of being an army its that we ALWAYS miss the things that are in front of us," another fan shared.

"We need to stop questioning if anything is intentional and start assuming that everything is intentional," one fan emphasized.

About BTS' Jin's upcoming RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR solo world tour, mini-album Echo, and other recent activities

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter's solo tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is set to commence on June 28, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea, and will conclude on August 10, 2025, in Amsterdam.

The tour supports both his debut album, Happy, and his upcoming release, Echo, scheduled for May 16, 2025. The official tracklist for Echo was also released recently, showcasing songs like Background, LOSER (ft. Yena), and more.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the inclusion of Epiphany in the BTS singer's solo tour setlist. However, the apparent placement of the Love Yourself: Answer logo in the Echo concept photo has undeniably stirred anticipation and discussion within the fanbase.

The speculations were further fueled due to all BTS members set to reunite on June 21, 2025, with the final discharge of SUGA. Before him, Namjoon and Taehyung will be discharged on June 10, followed by the discharge of Jungkook and Jimin on June 11. Jin and J-Hope were already discharged from their mandatory military services in June and October 2024, respectively.

Some fans also anticipate that the BTS members could show up at one of Jin's solo concerts, as it will commence after they are back from their service. This conjecture rose from previous incidents, such as when Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook, and Namjoon attended SUGA's solo world tour concert in Seoul in 2023.

Jin also attended J-Hope's ongoing HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour concert in Seoul on March 2, 2025, before the latter embarked on his North America leg.

Meanwhile, fans are advised to check BIGHIT MUSIC's official sites to get tour dates and ticket details for RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

