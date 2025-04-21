"We are getting that rock album" — Fans in a frenzy over BTS' Jin's ‘Echo’ Concept Photo and lyrical sneak peek

On April 21, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC posted BTS' Jin's Echo Concept Photo and lyrical sneak peek. Scheduled for release on May 16, 2025, Echo marks the singer's second solo venture, following his 2024 debut album Happy.

Ad

The new album is said to delve into universal life experiences and emotions, presented through the Grammy-nominated artist's unique perspective. Comprising seven tracks, Echo promises the artist to venture into new genres, which was seemingly teased in the Concept Photo sneak peek clip.

The clip was a montage of several photos with the theme of rock band, electric guitars, retro stereo, and Elvis Presley-themed boots. Astute admirers noted that the montage gave a sneak peek at an album track's lyrics. The two verses were written on a poster plastered on the wall. The verse read:

Ad

Trending

“Lie to me, You love me, you miss me, you tell me I'm beautiful baby, you need me, you don't wanna let me go, love me, you miss me...You tell me I’m beautiful...”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The set of Concept Photos for Echo also showcased Jin in a vintage setting, complete with a classic car reminiscent of a late 1970s Mercedes. The imagery, combined with lyrical teasers, has captivated fans, leading to widespread discussions and theories about the album's themes and narratives.

The release of the concept photos and lyrical teasers led to an outpouring of excitement on social media platforms. Fans shared their interpretations, created fan art, and expressed their eagerness for the album.

Ad

One fan claimed that the album will be of the rock genre and wrote on X:

"We are getting that rock album"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans were certain that the BTS idol's forthcoming album would be rock.

"IF THTS THE LYRICS I DONT THINK I WILL SURVIVE OMGGG," a fan wrote.

"AMI, are we seeing all the Rock n Roll," another fan said.

"Are we ready for this? He went to space, made us cry with The Astronaut, and now he's back to steal our hearts again—Jin’s #ECHO is on the way! Prepare your ears, tissues, and possibly snacks. Worldwide Handsome is about to drop a masterpiece," another fan added.

Ad

Others expressed being excited about the prospect of seeing Jin in rock & roll or a rockstar avatar.

"Is everyone set for Rockstar Jin?" a fan remarked.

"I’m telling you right now. If Kim Jeremiah Seokjin does a guitar smash in that music video, yall gon need to get a bear hunter to come tranquilize me," another fan commented.

Ad

BTS' Jin announces his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS member Jin will soon set out on his first solo world tour, the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, starting in June 2025. The world tour is in conjunction with his second solo mini-album, Echo, and its post-promotion, which is coming out on May 16, 2025.

The tour will be made up of 18 shows in nine cities in Asia, North America, and Europe, allowing fans everywhere a chance to see the singer's artistry in person.

The world tour is a tribute to the K-pop idol's popular YouTube variety series, Run Jin, symbolizing his journey to connect with fans globally. The tour will feature performances from his debut album, Happy, and the upcoming Echo.

Ad

The tour will kick off with a two-night showdown in Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea on June 28 and 29. These opening shows will be available for live streaming via Weverse, allowing fans worldwide to partake in the experience.

The tour will proceed further east in Japan, with performances in Chiba at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall on July 5 and 6 and in Osaka at the Kyocera Dome on July 12 and 13.

The North American leg begins in Anaheim, California, at the Honda Center on July 17 and 18, followed by shows in Dallas, Texas, at the American Airlines Center on July 22 and 23. Then, at the Amalie Arena on July 26 and 27 in Tampa, Florida. He will also perform at the Prudential Center on July 30 and 31.

Ad

It will conclude in Europe, with performances at The O2 Arena in London on August 5 and 6 and at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on August 9 and 10.

Ticket sales for the Goyang concerts will be managed exclusively through Interpark, with a presale for BTS' global fan club members commencing on April 28, followed by general sales on April 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More