“This proves that seokjin always should’ve had more lines” — Fans react as BTS’ Jin’s live vocals at the Coldplay Seoul concert go viral online 

On April 19, 2025, BTS' Jin made a special appearance at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour stop in Seoul, delivering performances of The Astronaut and My Universe. The collaboration not only showcased Jin's live vocals but also highlighted the friendship between BTS and Coldplay.

Coldplay's vocalist, Chris Martin, pretended like he didn't know who BTS' Jin was and invited him up onstage, acting as if he were just a fan. When the BTS member walked up on stage and sat beside Martin, in front of a piano, the crowd went wild.

In a slick outfit, Jin commanded the stage, singing his single, The Astronaut. It was a full circle moment, as his first solo concert performance was with Coldplay in 2022 before his military enlistment, and his first solo concert stage was with the British rock band again following his discharge.

Following The Astronaut, the BTS idol joined Coldplay for a rendition of their collaborative hit My Universe.

Fans expressed awe at the BTS idol's live vocal prowess, noting the emotional depth he brought to the performances. One fan tweeted:

"This proves that seokjin always should’ve had more lines in my universe, im so happy to see him singing the whole song with chris godd THATS MY SINGER!!"

Fans were thrilled to hear the BTS star belt out the lyrics of the two songs in A Cappella version with no backtracks or music. He sang as Chris Martin played the piano.

"And to every single person who said that Sj is not suitable to sing the song and always justified the lack of line distribution - how does it feel to be proven wrong again and AGAIN?????" a fan wrote.

"I admire singers who can sing live and Acapella. The rawness of voice, no embellishments," another fan said.

"Jin's vocals, without a backing track, a cappella, with live piano, always cause grief among fans of Korean dolls who cant live without backtrack, their shows are down from web, and are criticized on a massive scale. And when they're liked, its co'z the backtrack and paraphernalia," another fan added.

Others highlighted that netizens who doubted Jin's singing capabilities should apologize to him.

"HIS VOICE WE DONT TALK ENOUGH ABOUT IT ITS SO SOITHIBG FOR THE SOUL HE EATS CDS FOR BREAKFAST LUNCH AND DINNER STFFFFFUUUUU," a fan reacted.

"JIN, YOU DESERVE THE BIGGEST APOLOGY. FROM EVERYONE. The people who said your vocals aren't suitable for certain songs, those who denied your well-deserved lines, the fans who nvr saw u as a singer, the ones who still see u based on those stereotypes...You r the best vocalist," another fan said.

"His quiet demeanor, letting his work speak for itself, not worrying about outside noise has proven that hard work and honesty always will shine at the end of the day!!! We love you Seokjin," another fan added.

Coldplay and BTS' friendship over the years

Coldplay and BTS collaborated in 2021 on the song My Universe, which highlighted a shared interest in crossing boundaries. The song also earned both bands a Grammy nomination. Chris Martin has spoken of his admiration for BTS, and the same can be said for BTS as well.

Even during Coldplay's Seoul concert on April 19, 2025, Martin called BTS the No. 1 band in the world.

"[Coldplay] is the second-best band in the world. BTS maybe #1, I think. We missed you, man, you've been in the military, but you still look so handsome. Look at this beautiful man. Okay."

In previous interviews, Martin had described Jin's musicality, and they had a few moments on and off stage where they hung out together. Before heading to the military, Jin attended Coldplay's Argentina concert in October 2022 and performed The Astronaut live for the first time.

Before that, the British band and BTS had dinner in Las Vegas in 2022 during the BTS' Permission To Dance tour.

Since the release, The Astronaut has received a tremendous amount of attention, the live performance video has amassed over 24 million views on YouTube alone.

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour has three more shows at Seoul's Goyang Stadium on April 22, 24, and 25 before the band heads to Stanford.

