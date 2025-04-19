"He adores the boys" — Fans react as Chris Martin calls BTS "#1 band" and praises Jin for his good looks at Coldplay's Seoul concert

In a moment that left fans both stunned and overjoyed, BTS' Jin made a surprise appearance at Coldplay's concert in Seoul on April 19, 2025. The British rock band, currently on their Music of the Spheres world tour, had teased a "mystery guest" for their Seoul dates, sparking widespread speculation among fans.

Ad

The anticipation reached its peak when Jin, recently discharged from his mandatory military service, stepped onto the stage, marking his first public performance since his enlistment.

However, what made the moment even more significant was when Coldplay lead, Chris Martin, called his own band the second-best and declared BTS the best band in the world. He said,

"[Coldplay] is the second-best band in the world. BTS maybe #1, I think. We missed you, man, you've been in the military, but you still look so handsome. Look at this beautiful man. Okay."

Ad

Trending

After making this bold statement, Chris Martin moved to praise Jin and his good looks. The Coldplay lead singer mentioned how much he missed the Running Wild singer-songwriter and was waiting for his military discharge. Martin further added that he and his bandmates missed all BTS members and can't wait for the military discharge of the rest of the members (RM, V, SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook).

The surprise appearance and Martin's bold statement about the K-pop group being the "No.1 band" in the world quickly became a trending topic on social media platforms. One fan wrote on X:

Ad

"Man I love Chris, he adores the boys sm"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed their gratitude towards Coldplay for their "affection" towards the five-time Grammy-nominated K-pop band.

"Coldplay and BTS respect each other, their relationship has been built on mutual affection and genuine respect. I'm so glad BTS has Coldplay's love and support," a fan wrote.

"I am really thankful to god for bringing coldplay and bts together... one of the best things to ever happen," another fan said.

Ad

"Can’t believe he called BTS the best band in the world and Coldplay 2nd. Chris is too humble and kind," another fan added.

Several admirers of the two boy bands noted how Chris Martin and BTS' Jin did a full bow to one another and even hugged at the concert to show their mutual respect and love for one another.

"The amount of love Chris/Coldplay have for BTS man…. It is not only so heartwarming but it is SUCH a relief…. To have a western act that is beyond kind to them…. There’s a reason this friendship was mentioned in their book… after so many years without seniors in the industry," a fan reacted.

Ad

"The way jin and chris made a full bow to eachother and then hugged," another fan noted.

"Chris calling seokjin beautiful, said bts is the number one band in the world, talked about the astronaut performance two years ago and then singing the astronaut with jin. this got to be the most beautiful friendship in the world," another fan commented.

Ad

BTS' Jin joins Coldplay on stage in Seoul, delighting fans with a surprise performance

Expand Tweet

Ad

The bond between Coldplay and BTS has been well-documented over the years. Their collaboration on the 2021 hit My Universe showcased a fusion of musical styles and cultures, earning acclaim from fans worldwide.

In 2022, Jin and Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin co-wrote The Astronaut, a heartfelt track that the BTS idol performed live with the band in Buenos Aires before his enlistment. The performance was emotionally charged, with Martin embracing the idol on stage, symbolizing their deep friendship.

Ad

Meanwhile, on April 19, 2025, as Coldplay's Seoul concert commenced, fans were already buzzing with excitement over the potential mystery guest.

Speculations had been rife, with many pointing to the Running Wild singer-songwriter as the likely candidate, especially given the timing of his military discharge and the band's history with BTS.

When the BTS idol finally appeared on stage, the audience erupted in cheers, many moved to tears by the unexpected reunion.

Together, the BTS star and Coldplay delivered a stirring rendition of The Astronaut, with visuals of the song's mascot, Wootteo, displayed prominently. Wootteo, a character created by Jin, has become a recurring symbol in Coldplay's performances, often seen as patches on the band's attire or as plushies on stage.

Ad

The collaboration also resonated deeply due to the emotional context of The Astronaut. Originally conceived as a farewell gift to fans before the BTS idol's enlistment, the song's live performance post-discharge felt like a full-circle moment, reinforcing the bond between the artist and his supporters.

Ad

In other news, BTS' Jin will release his second solo album, ECHO, on May 16, which will be followed by his first-ever solo world tour. The world tour will kick off at Goyang Auxiliary Arena on June 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More