"I hear his vooiceeee"—Fans react as BTS' Jin reportedly appears to be rehearsing for the Coldplay concert in Seoul

On April 19, 2025, @TheePopCore reported that BTS Jin was heard rehearsing with Coldplay for their collaborative song, The Astronaut, and My Universe. The British band is set to perform at Goyang Stadium on April 19, 2025.

Similarly, many videos of Jin practising the two tracks circulated on X. Netizens believe that the BTS member will perform tonight along with the band at the concert. This won't be the first time for the singer to perform alongside Coldplay in their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Jin previously performed The Astronaut, in October 2022 during Coldplay's concert in Buenos Aires, before his enlistment in the military. Additionally, the British band and BTS also collaborated on the song, My Universe in 2021.

Fans expressed their excitement and anticipation about Jin's rumored appearance at the concert, with one fan commenting:

"I hear his vooiceeee," commented a fan on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, where one fan exclaimed that they could literally see the BTS member on the screens, while another one was "excited" for the reunion.

"you can literally see seokjin, finally we are not clowns," commented another fan.

"Austronaut the queen. this is a circle coming back. last time we saw them together, Was in arjintina. so excited fr this reunion," remarked another fan.

"We are going to get the 2025 version of this performance," reacted another fan.

One netizen mentioned that they had dreamt about the moment so much, while another fan said that they wanted to see Chris Martin hug the Awake singer on stage once again.

"OH MY HEART, FINALLY JINNIE IS COMING TO THE COLDPLAY CONCERT AAAH. I DREAMED about this moment so much!!!" exclaimed another fan on X.

"OMG please be true. I need to see that Jin x Chris Martin hug again. It's healing. And Jin's their baby vocalist after all," said another fan.

"It’s like some kind of divine justice thank you my god for everything," added another fan on X.

More about Jin's The Astronaut and Coldplay X BTS's My Universe

My Universe is a collaborative single by the Coldplay and BTS, which was released in September 2021. The song debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it BTS's sixth song to top the chart and British rock band's second song to achieve this feat.

It secured the third spot on the UK Singles Chart. The track achieved No.1 in Hungary, Malaysia and Singapore and reached the top ten in several countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, India, Ireland and South Korea.

Meanwhlile, Jin's debut solo single The Astronaut was released in October 2022 and co-written by the BTS member, Coldplay, Norwegian DJ Kygo, and Moses Martin. The track sold over 700,000 copies on its first day. It clinched No.1 spot on the Circle Album Chart and later re-peaked in its third week.

The song occupied No.51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also topped the Digital Song Sales Chart. It also claimed tenth spot on the Billboard Global 200 and sixth position on the Global Excl. US chart.

In other news, the Abyss singer is all set to release his upcoming album, Echo on May 16, 2025.

