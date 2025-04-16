“ColdTan forever” — Fans react as Coldplay gives a shoutout to BTS with hologram cameo during ‘My Universe’ performance in Seoul

On Wednesday, April 15, 2025, the British rock band Coldplay gave a shout to BTS during their recent concert in Seoul as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Previously, in 2021, Coldplay and BTS collaborated on the single, My Universe, which garnered much love and appreciation from the netizens. Following the track's release, the two artists came together to perform My Universe live twice— during the 2021 AMAs and during K-pop group's Permission To Dance World Tour in Los Angeles, California.

However, after the K-pop group members enlisted in the military for their mandatory service, the two groups couldn't roll out live performances of the song. However, the rock band switched things up during their recent concert through holograms.

The band telecasted the BTS members performing My Universe through holograms in order to allow the members to have a cameo in the performance despite the fact that most of the members were in the military. Additionally, Chris Martin also mentioned the K-pop boy group at one another instance during the concert — at the time of the Song Book segment.

Song Book is a segment where the band chooses a fan's sign from the crowd and performs their favorite track. During the segment in the concert, Martin picked a sign that read that the fan took an off day from military service to attend the Coldplay concert.

Chris Martin continued to explain that the reason behind him picking the sign was because the boy group members are currently serving their mandatory military service. Martin said,

“The reason I chose your sign is because all of our brothers in BTS who are in the ARMY right now”

Following the same, fans were delighted to see the rock band talk about the K-pop group. They also appreciated the friendship and respect between the two artists. Many took to social media to express their thoughts.

"ColdTan forever," tweeted a fan on X.

"The respect between Chris and B TS need to be studied," said a fan on X

"It was so surreal to see this live when they played in my country. I need CP and Tannies to perform this live together," added another fan.

"I would love for them to collab again there is so much mutual respect and love for each other as musicians," commented a netizen.

Several more netizens expressed similar sentiments, with many appreciating the Coldplay singer's appreciation for the K-pop group.

"One thing about Chris Martin he's gonna be LOUD about his love, respect and support for BTS no matter where he is," said a fan.

"Chris never misses a chance to shout out BTS's name with love and respect," added a netizen.

"Knew he was going to talk about BTS one way or other. i misssss my tanniesss, the way chris is supporting BTS throughout the ms," said another netizen.

"Coldplay mentioning bts as their brothers always make me so," commented an X user.

All you need to know about the BTS members' recent activities

BTS, aka Bangtan Sonyeondan, is a seven-piece K-pop boy group housed under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels. The members, RM, SUGA, j-hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, debuted with their single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013. Following their debut, the group soon rose to fame, and they currently stand as one of the most popular artists in the music industry.

In 2022, the members revealed that they will be going on a group hiatus and will be pausing releases as BTS so that the members can concentrate on their solo careers. Soon after, the members began to kickstart their solo careers one by one. j-hope made his debut in July 2022 with the release of his first studio album, Jack In The Box.

This was followed by the debut of Jin in December 2022 with the release of his first solo single, The Astronaut. Meanwhile, SUGA rolled out his studio album, D-Day, the last part of his mixtape trilogy, while V also made his solo debut in September 2023 with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer.

Additionally, Jimin and RM both rolled out two solo albums each in the past two years. Jimin released FACE and MUSE, while RM put forth Indigo and Right Place Wrong Person. Lastly, Jungkook also made his solo debut in July 2023 with the release of his first solo single, Seven feat. Latto, which he followed up with an album, GOLDEN, in November 2023.

Currently, Jin and j-hope are the only ones who have been discharged after the mandatory military service. The other five members are still enlisted in the army and are expected to be discharged around June 2025.

