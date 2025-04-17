"What if Jin joins Coldplay on the stage"— Fans react as Chris Martin expresses his desire to sing The Astronaut at his South Korea concert

On April 16, 2025, Coldplay's Chris Martin expressed his desire to sing BTS' Jin's The Astronaut at the Music of the Spheres World Tour, leaving the fandom ARMYs in a frenzy. The event took place at the Goyang Stadium, 1601 Jungang-ro, Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

In one of the viral videos, the camera was focused on a fan with the board reading the words, "The Astronaut, When I'm with you, I feel special. Always singing with you."

Upon seeing the board, Chris Martin said that he might be singing The Astronaut at his next concert in South Korea.

"That's 'The Astronaut' by Jin, I believe. MAYBE WE'LL SING THAT TOMORROW," he said.

Subsequently, ARMYs shared multiple snippets on social media where they speculated that the BTS member would join Coldplay during their Goyang concert.

"What if Jin joins Coldplay on the stage for a special performance of The Astronaut and My Universe on Friday 18th? Everything is possible, right?" an X user tweeted.

ARMYs speculated that BTS member would definitely sing The Astronaut and My Universe during Coldplay's Goyang concert.

"ever since they announced the shows in seoul, i've had a strong feeling that the BTS member will perform 'THE ASTRONAUT'at coldplay's concert. cuz there's no way he wouldn't. mark my words, He is definitely going to perform 'THE ASTRONAUT' at Coldplay's concert in Seoul," a fan reacted.

"WAIT IS THIS A HINT TO THE FACT THAT HE WILL BE WITH THEM ON STAGE TOMORROW SINGING THE ASTRONAUT," a fan shared.

"Seokjin's fanboys are truly amajin thank you bro for holding the astronaut sign I am CRYING. THANK YOU," a fan commented.

Many internet users mentioned the Running Wild singer might be promoting his upcoming album, Echo, during Coldplay's concerts in Korea.

"Imagine making people smile with your music, your art oh man it made me tear up. I’m too sensitive," a user reacted.

"Coldplay is having their 5 day concert in Korea and Jin's new album Echo is starting its promotion," a user shared.

"this whole interaction is so sweet,'" a fan mentioned.

BTS' Jin released the tracklist for his second solo album, Echo

On April 16, 2025, BigHit Music released the tracklist for his second solo album, Echo, through BigHit Music. The record will feature seven tracks, which have been listed below:

Track 01- Don't Say You Love Me Track 02- Nothing Without Your Love Track 03- Loser (feat. YENA) Track 04- Rope It Track 05- A Journey With Clouds Track 06- Background Track 07- To me today

The male artist will release his upcoming second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025. Meanwhile, Coldplay will hold their next South Korean concerts on April 18, April 19, and April 24, 2025, at the Goyang Stadium.

