"A full circle moment"— Fans emotional over parallels between BTS Jin's recent 'The Astronaut' stage at Coldplay's Seoul concert & 2022 Argentina show

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, BTS' Jin made a guest appearance on Coldplay's recent Seoul concert as part of the band's ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour. During the same time, the idol performed the track My Universe—a 2021 collaborative track between BTS and Coldplay—with Chris Martin, along with his solo debut track, The Astronaut.

As videos and pictures of the recent show landed on the internet, fans and netizens couldn't help but draw parallels between the Seoul concert and the BTS member's previous guest appearance during Coldplay's Argentina show in 2022. During the Argentina show, the idol sang his solo debut track, The Astronaut, with Chris Martin.

One of the common things that fans noticed between the two shows was how Chris Martin kissed Jin on the cheek. Many fans also pointed out that the idol's recent guest appearance felt like a full-circle moment, as the K-pop idol previously performed at the Argentina show before enlisting in the military.

Now, he made another appearance on Coldplay's Seoul show after returning from his service. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"A full circle moment. Jin’s “The Astronaut” rehearsal with Coldplay in Argentina before he enlists and now reunited with Coldplay in Seoul," a fan wrote on X.

"This might be the best deja vu I've ever had," said a fan on X.

"The way im watching this emotionally same feeling when they perform it at argentina," added another fan.

"Feels like yesterday when they performed tgt in argentina," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how the moment was quite emotional for them.

"sharing the stage together and performing astronaut, previously before jin enlisted and now once again, post military I HAVE TEARS," stated a fan.

"throwback when they performed this before seokjin enlisted," added an X user.

"the way we have come full circle with this performance," said a netizen.

"the feeling now is lighter but the tears wouldn't stop falling just like before," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin's recent solo activities

Following the idol's discharge from his mandatory military service in June 2024, BTS' Jin soon kickstarted his activities in the industry. The very next day, the idol held a Hug Event with over 1000 ARMYs who were chosen through a Weverse raffle in celebration of BTS' 11th debut anniversary.

In July 2024, the idol was chosen as the South Korean representative of the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay, which took place in front of the Louvre Museum. He also made history as the first South Korean singer to be chosen to participate in the Olympic Torch Relay. In August 2024, he started his own variety show, RUN JIN, a spin-off of BTS' variety show RUN BTS.

Around November 2024, the idol released his first solo album, Happy, which held a total of six songs, including the title track, Running Wild. He also released an OST called Close To You in January 2025 for the K-drama series When The Stars Gossip. The idol is also currently part of the Netflix show Kian's Bizarre B&B.

Most recently, the idol announced the release of his second studio album, ECHO, which is set to roll out on May 12, 2025. Additionally, he is also expected to embark on a solo world tour based on his variety program in June 2025 called RUN SEOKJIN.

