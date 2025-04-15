“SERGEANT KIM SEOKJIN”- Fans react as BTS' Jin channels his Military instructor persona during the recent Kian's Bizarre B&B episode

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the latest episodes of the Netflix show featuring BTS' Jin, Kian's Bizarre B&B, landed on the internet. The show revolves around the concept of managing a unique Bed and Breakfast Hotel to offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience during their stay.

Kian82, BTS' Jin, and Ji Ye-eun are the main hosts of the B&B. In the latest episodes, the guests were a group of men, and the BTS member soon took the lead to guide the guests on how to navigate through the B&B. Many people noticed that the idol had a particular tone that clearly instructed the guests on what to do.

People couldn't help but recall the fact that the idol was an assistant drill instructor when he served his mandatory military service. Additionally, at one point during the latest episodes, the idol was also seen effortlessly carrying a load of blankets on his back while rock climbing through a wall to reach the B&B's laundry place.

Jin also stated that his days in the military were now made to come in handy. Altogether, fans were impressed to see the idol's physical strength and the military sergeant persona that peaked during Kian's Bizarre B&B's recent episodes. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"SERGEANT KIM SEOKJ IN IN REAL TIME OH MY GOD," a fan wrote on X.

"carrying those heavy blankets on his back while rock climbing up the b&b? sergeant kim seokj in is so incredibly strong," said a fan on X.

"SERGEANT KIM SEOKJ IN IS SO HOT AND WITH HIS HANDS ON HIS HIPS THE WHOLE TIME," added another fan.

"you can see why he easily got so popular and loved in the military too wah," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens shared their thoughts on witnessing the K-pop idol's military persona through the recent Kian's Bizarre B&B episodes.

"watching kbbnb is like watching j in in his military drill instructor element," stated a fan.

"i too would obey sergeant kim seokj in’s orders without any hesitations," added an X user.

"are these 4 guests in military or what why did he drilled them like that," said a netizen.

"They made a bag out of a blanket & j in rock climbed carrying all the blankets on his back.. HE'S SO STRONG OMG," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jin is a South Korean singer who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. The idol stands as one of the vocalists of the group and has released various solo tracks through BTS' albums, such as Awake, Epiphany, Moon, and more.

He has also rolled out a few other independent tracks through SoundCloud, such as Abyss, Tonight, and more. However, his official solo debut was in December 2022 with the release of his first single, The Astronaut. Soon after that, the idol joined the military for his mandatory service and was subsequently discharged in June 2024.

The idol immediately resumed his idol activities soon after his return. In July 2024, he was chosen as the South Korean representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay. In August 2024, he kick-started his own variety show, RUN JIN, which is a spin-off series inspired by BTS' K-pop variety program RUN BTS. The idol also became the brand ambassador for both Gucci and FRED.

Around November 2024, Jin released his first solo debut album, Happy, which held the track Running Wild as its lead. Following the same, the idol has mostly been active through his variety show RUN JIN, which releases a new episode every Tuesday through BTS' official YouTube channel.

Most recently, he was also the main cast of Kian's Bizarre B&B, an ongoing reality Netflix show.

