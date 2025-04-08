“A power house” — Fans react as BTS’ Jin’s ‘Don't mess with the princess’ T-shirt reportedly sells out in 30 minutes after Run JIN teaser

On April 8, 2025, the X account of media outlet @TheePopCore reported that BTS' Jin's T-shirt with the quote "Don't mess with the princess" sold out on Coupang. The product went out of stock within 30 minutes of airing the idol's variety show, RUN JIN episode 29.

Ad

The Running Wild singer-songwriter was seen wearing this T-shirt in the preview clip of episode 30, which was played at the end of the recently released episode 29. Fans, known as ARMY, quickly took to social media to express their admiration for the singer's style and the shirt's empowering message.

The Grammy-nominated artist often addresses himself as a "princess" and has been filmed in several RUN BTS! episodes and other variety shows. Hence, fans made lighthearted remarks on the singer's hilarious "agenda" of always making a point that he should be treated as a "princess."

Ad

Trending

One fan noted his global influence as the T-shirt sold out even before episode 30 was officially released.

"Damn... He's a power house..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Supporters mentioned that the rapid sell-out of the "Don't mess with the princess" T-shirt is a testament to the BTS idol's global appeal.

"“Dont mess with the princess” seokjin princess agenda is becoming stronger every day and i’m so in love about that," a fan wrote.

"I JUST LOVE THIS MAN SO MUCH !! SLAY PRINCESS SLAYYYY," another fan wrote.

Ad

"My man smashing gender norms like nothing my princess," another fan added.

Others praised him for breaking "gender stereotypes" and "serving royalty energy."

"Jin really said ‘gender who?’ I’m too busy serving royalty energy every day!" a fan remarked.

"My princess dgaf about gender stereotypes and I love it," another fan wrote.

"Sold out even before the episode is aired," another fan emphasized.

Ad

BTS' Jin's global popularity resulted in sold-out items for luxury brands like FRED & GUCCI on several occasions

Expand Tweet

Ad

This isn't the first time the Another Level singer-songwriter's fashion choices have led to a shopping frenzy. In December 2024, he was seen wearing a Stage Sweater Puffer from ALO during a meal with celebrity chef Baek Jong Won.

Following the public appearance, the $398 jacket sold out completely on ALO’s official website and other platforms, leading to a "Restock Notification" being posted. The BTS singer's role as a global ambassador for ALO, often referred to as the "Hermès of yoga wear," has consistently resulted in sold-out items.

Ad

The musician's influence extends beyond fashion. In July 2024, he was appointed as a global ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand FRED. Necklaces worth 134.6 million KRW sold out almost instantly following his endorsement, even causing the brand’s website to crash due to heavy traffic.

Similarly, BTS' Jin's association with GUCCI and LANEIGE led to sold-out products and overwhelmed websites.

Fans can catch RUN JIN on the BANGTANTV channel (YouTube) every Tuesday. Episode 29 was aired on April 8, while episode 30 will be released on April 15, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More