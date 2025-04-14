"Her "I made it" moment"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie gets emotional seeing massive Coachella crowd

BLACKPINK's Jennie made her highly anticipated solo debut at the Coachella Music Festival on April 13, 2025. Having previously performed at the event with her group in 2019 and 2023, this marked her first appearance as a solo artist at the iconic California festival.

A massive crowd gathered at the Outdoor Theatre, eagerly awaiting her set. As she stepped onto the stage, chants of "Jennie" echoed across the venue. Several clips of the packed audience chanting her name quickly went viral online, capturing the support she received. During her performance, Jennie paused to thank the crowd, moved by the turnout.

"I didn't expect this many people to show up. It really looks like a huge crowd. Thank you for coming to my Coachella stage," she said.

Towards the end of her performance, Jennie attempted to deliver a closing speech, thanking the dancers, her band, and the audience, saying:

"Thank you for coming tonight Coachella [....] I love you Coachella."

However, before she left the stage, the rapper took a moment to look at the crowd, holding her mic close to her chest as the fans continued to cheer. The heartfelt moment left the singer seemingly touched.

Fans around the world celebrated the moment on the social media platform X, calling it her "I made it" moment and praising her journey. Social media buzzed with reactions, with one fan of BLACKPINK's Jennie commenting:

"I got emotional her "I made it" moment"

"She's taking it all in. look ate her...she's so emotional looking at the crowd. jennie and i am so so sooo proud of you," mentioned another fan.

"Look at her...she looked out into the crowd and finally soaked it in...all of those people where there for her, such a beautiful touching moment for real," commented one netizen.

"JENNIE was trying to give a speech but she was so overwhelmed so the crowd kept chanting JENNIE JENNIE JENNIE!! omg her reaction is so priceless," shared an X user.

"She always deserves to know how much she is loved and appreciated by people. F**k armpits and haters tho. I like how despite being a big artist she's still so down to earth and always grateful," another person commented on X.

Following BLACKPINK's Jennie's Coachella performance, fans took to social media to express their pride and admiration. Messages of love and support poured in, with many highlighting the significance of her solo achievement.

"YOU JUST NOT MAKE YOUR MAMA PROUDER, YOU ALSO MADE US THE PROUDEST! WE WILL KEEP FIGHTING FOR YOU AND THE GIRLS!!" said one fan of BLACKPINK's Jennie.

"Long live the walls we crashed through How the kingdom lights shined just for me and you ROCK WITH JENNIE COACHELLA," said another netizen.

"More than the audience is my tears right now. Sob. Jennie is so good. So much. So proud. I LIVE YOU JENNIE SUPER PROUD OF YOU," posted an X user.

"Her set is so fun, it got me so hyped. When she's about to perform ZEN, she locked the f**k in. She once again showed her amazing stage presence. She looks natural on stage. She has so come far. I am so proud of her" added another individual on X.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's Coachella 2025 performance with surprise appearance by Kali Uchis

BLACKPINK's Jennie took the Coachella stage on April 13, 2025, following fellow BLACKPINK member Lisa’s performance from April 11, 2025. Lisa was also spotted in the crowd, cheering on Jennie during her solo stage with another bandmate, Rosé.

Dressed in a red faux leather ensemble, the Jennie treated fans to 13 songs from her debut solo album, Ruby, released on March 7, 2025. Her 50-minute long setlist included songs like:

Filter Mantra Handlebars (solo) start a war ZEN F.T.S. Damn Right ft. Kali Uchis Love Hangover (solo) Seoul City ExtraL (solo) with the IE (way up) like JENNIE Starlight

Adding to the excitement, Grammy winner Kali Uchis, who collaborated on Ruby, made a special appearance during the performance of the track Damn Right.

BLACKPINK's Jennie will return to the festival for another performance on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

