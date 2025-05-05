Young actress Kim Tae-yeon opens up about IU's behind-the-scenes support during 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' filming and awards season

On May 3, 2025, Star News reported that the child actress of When Life Gives You Tangerines, Kim Tae-yeon, made an appearance on JTBC’s Knowing Bros. She appeared during a Children’s Day special, which featured other young rising stars. Tae-yeon is known for playing the younger version of Ae-sun in the Netflix drama. The 13-year-old actress opened up about her journey with the series as well as the support she received from co-star IU.

Tae-yeon revealed that she was involved in a fender bender on the way to her audition for When Life Gives You Tangerines. However, she insisted on going anyway because she was determined to be part of the project. She explained that she had admired IU since the age of seven and desperately wanted to portray the younger version of her character.

She said:

"I got into a car accident, on my way to audition for the role of Aesun in #WhenLifeGivesYouTangerines but I really wanted to play IU's child role so I dragged my mom to the audition."

Kim Tae-yeon stated that she was shocked when she received news of her nomination for Best New Actress for her role at the Baeksang Arts Awards. She was surprised to find her mother in tears, only to be told the big news.

However, she found support in IU as she was nervous about attending her first red carpet. The singer reached out first to help her with preparations. IU helped her choose a dress, which left a lasting impression on the young actress.

Although the two did not share screen space in When Life Gives You Tangerines, Tae-yeon said IU recognized her from afar on set and warmly greeted her. She added that IU even sent a coffee truck on the final filming day and invited her to a concert.

Tae-yeon’s stories quickly spread online, with fans praising the senior idol’s mentorship and warmth.

When Life Gives You Tangerines' global success and Kim Tae-yeon’s growing stardom

Expand Tweet

When Life Gives You Tangerines has become one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2025, thanks to its emotional storytelling, stellar cast, and production scale.

The 16-episode Netflix series follows the life of Ae-sun and her partner Gwan-sik across decades on Jeju Island. The show was directed by My Mister’s Kim Won-seok and written by When the Camellia Blooms’ Lim Sang-choon.

When Life Gives You Tangerines has topped Netflix charts in over 40 countries and earned global recognition, and has maintained a strong viewership for multiple weeks.

With high ratings on IMDb and praise from international media, including comparisons to Reply 1988, it is widely considered one of the finest Korean dramas in recent years.

Kim Tae-yeon’s portrayal of young Ae-sun has received critical acclaim. Already known for her past role as young Se-ri in Crash Landing on You, she continues to establish herself as one of Korea’s most promising young actresses.

All episodes of When Life Gives You Tangerines are now available for streaming on Netflix.

