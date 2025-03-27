Choo Young-woo reportedly cast to lead Crash Landing On You director’s upcoming project ‘Long Vacation’

Choo Young-woo has been confirmed in the upcoming drama Long Vacation, as reported by SPOTV News on the 27th. The drama will be produced by Lee Jung-hyo. Director Lee Jung-hyo, known for I Need Romance 2012, Witch's Romance, Good Wife, Life on Mars, Romance is a Bonus Book, and Crash Landing on You is the director for Lee Doo-na! and is preparing the drama The Price of Confession, currently also in production.

Earlier this year Choo Young-woo received global attention from viewers through two productions: JTBC's The Story of Lady Ok and Netflix's Trauma Center. Choo Young-woo is getting ready for his next steps with Netflix's The Square and tvN's The Fairy and the Beast in the works as well.

Choo Young-woo, born in 1999, is a South Korean actor who debuted in 2021 with the web drama You Make Me Dance. He gained recognition for his dual roles in JTBC's historical drama The Tale of Lady Ok (2024), portraying both Sung Yoon-gyeom, a nobleman, and Chun Seung-hwi, a traveling storyteller. To prepare, Choo trained in martial arts, horseback riding, archery, singing, and dance.

In Netflix's The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (2025), Choo Young-woo played Yang Jae-won, a dedicated fourth-year medical resident under surgeon Baek Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon). The story revolves around Baek Kang-hyuk, an experienced trauma surgeon, who joins a university hospital to lead its struggling critical trauma team.

Despite financial challenges, he transforms the unit into an active life-saving team with Yang Jae-won, Cheon Jang-mi, and Park Gyeong-won. The series achieved global success, ranking No. 2 on Netflix’s global TV show chart as of January 30, 2025.

Future roles of Choo Young-woo include The Square, a noir action drama, which has him playing Geum Son, a prosecutor and son of the head of a criminal organization, and tvN's The Fairy and the Beast, a fantasy romance drama based on a popular webtoon.

Choo Young-woo's family comes from a modeling background; Choo Seung-il, his father, was one of the country's top models in the 1990s and his mother is a model, Kang Sung-jin.

Lee Jung-hyo has taken the director's chair for several different shows, with each show having its own narrative drive. The first series, Heartless City (2013), is a crime drama, starring Jung Kyung-ho, about an undercover cop who infiltrates a city drug cartel.

This was followed by A Witch's Love (2014), a romantic comedy about a 39-year-old reporter, played by Uhm Jung-hwa, who is romantically involved with a man who is nearly two decades younger than her. The drama starred Park Seo-joon.

In 2016, he directed The Good Wife, a remake of the American legal drama of the same name starring Jeon Do-yeon as a former attorney who returns to the legal world amid a scandal involving her husband.

In 2017, he directed Criminal Minds, the South Korean adaptation of the American crime franchise, starring Lee Joon-gi and Son Hyun-joo as members of a criminal profiling team.

Life on Mars (2018), directed by Lee, is a remake of the British series, depicting a detective, played by Jung Kyung-ho, who finds himself transported to 1988 after an accident. In 2019, Lee directed Romance Is a Bonus Book, a romantic drama set in a publishing company, starring Lee Na-young as a former copywriter struggling to return to the workforce and Lee Jong-suk as a successful author and chief editor.

Among Lee's most praised narratives is the romantic drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020), starring Son Ye-jin as a South Korean heiress who winds up in North Korea and falls for a North Korean officer, played by Hyun Bin. The series received global accolades for its distinctive plot and performance.

In 2023, Lee directed a series titled Doona!, which follows a retired K-pop idol played by Bae Suzy, and a student played by Yang Se-jong. The drama covers healing, in addition to explorations of fame, identity, and growth.

