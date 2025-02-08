"Leave him alone" - Netizens react as Trauma Code: Heroes on Call actor Choo Young-woo faces scrutiny over alleged past Instagram follows

Choo Young-woo is once again under public scrutiny after a former fan shared a past direct message exchange involving the actor. The fan claimed that in 2021, they had advised Choo to unfollow explicit female streamers on Instagram, which he reportedly did.

The fan released a screenshot of their conversation, showing Choo Young-woo’s response:

"Thank you for your kind advice...!"

They alleged that at the time, the actor was following multiple streamers known for provocative content.

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to the fan, the issue was already controversial, and Choo unfollowed around 30 accounts after their message. The revelation has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some netizens defended Choo Young-woo, arguing that his personal social media activity should not be an issue, others expressed disappointment. Fans argued that his personal social media choices should not be a matter of public debate.

"Oh my god leave him alone. You really hate it when actors shine don’t you???" one commented.

Expand Tweet

"He is a grown ass man! He doesn’t need to apologize for anything!" said another fan.

"Whooooo cares !!!!!!!!!!" commented one.

However, some netizens criticized Choo Young-woo, stating that his past Instagram activity aligns with previous controversies.

"Disappointed... I like Seunghwi but him... 😒 My like stop at the character only. Saw some knetz tweets about this that they glad they only like/stan the drama character and not the actor. I can understand it now 😌" one netizen commented.

"So people already warning and give advise to him on year 2021 but he still follow problematic account & problematic people..so he ignore their advice ? A lot people comments he should use private account 😅" said an individual on X.

"Every time a korean male actor is on the rise you just gotta wait for the bombs to drop because most of them are either incels or objectify women daily," mentioned another X user.

Choo Young-woo addresses controversy over Instagram follows amid rising popularity

Choo Young-woo, who gained attention for his roles in The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC) and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix), found himself embroiled in controversy over his social media activity. Previously, netizens scrutinized the actor’s Instagram following list and raised concerns about some of the accounts he had been following.

Among them was rapper Jung Sang-soo, a figure known for legal troubles, including DUI and assault charges, as well as his allegedly inappropriate lyrics. His political affiliations also drew attention, as he openly supported the far-right group New Men’s Solidarity, a movement known for its conservative and anti-feminist stance.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Choo was found to have followed streamer KUBIN, whose content, while gaming-focused, was criticized for provocative remarks. Netizens also pointed out that he had followed multiple influencers who frequently post risqué content, sparking further debate.

In response, Choo Young-woo addressed the issue during an interview on February 5, 2025. He acknowledged the concerns and expressed regret over any discomfort his actions may have caused.

"I've realized that I need to be more careful with my words and actions.” he stated.

The actor clarified that there was no specific intent behind his follows, explaining that he often watches reels and shorts without much thought. He admitted that, given his rising fame, he should be more mindful of his actions and assured fans that he would be more cautious moving forward.

Following the backlash, Choo Young-woo immediately unfollowed the accounts in question. While some netizens remain disappointed, others believe the issue was blown out of proportion, urging critics to move on.

Choo Young-woo, born June 5, 1999, is a South Korean actor who debuted in 2021 with Police University. His breakthrough came with JTBC’s The Tale of Lady Ok, where he starred alongside Lim Ji-yeon.

Choo Young-woo recently headlined Netflix’s The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call with Ju Ji-hoon. The series gained widespread popularity, dominating Netflix’s global non-English TV rankings and drawing international attention. Following its success, the cast and crew are scheduled to hold a fan meeting on February 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback