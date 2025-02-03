In an interview with South Korean media outlet The Fact, actor Ju Ji-hoon reflected on the challenges of following the success of Squid Game 2, which premiered on December 26, 2024. He leads the newly released South Korean Netflix series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

Despite the global success of Squid Game 2, Ju Ji-hoon expressed in the interview published on February 2, 2025, that there was no pressure or competition during the release of his series. He shared:

"There was no sense of competition or pressure. I was just grateful."

The actor further highlighted the positive impact of K-content worldwide, mentioning that when he meets Korean staff abroad, they often mention how their lives have improved due to the rise of Korean entertainment.

Trending

"When I meet Korean staff overseas, they say that their lives have improved thanks to K-content. They mention that racism has decreased, and people are more friendly when working. I think these things are the power of culture. As this influence continues to spread, it will help with world peace as well." The actor highlighted.

He also expressed hope that the global interest in K-content following Squid Game 2 could lead viewers to discover The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, adding,

"Most importantly, people who became interested in K-content after watching Squid Game 2 might follow up by watching our work as well."

Expand Tweet

As the series gains attention, there has been increasing curiosity about the possibility of a season 2. Ju Ji-hoon responded with enthusiasm, making everyone laugh.

"Today, many people asked about season 2. Personally, I think it's encouraging. The fact that people are curious about season 2 means they enjoyed it. If they were disappointed, they wouldn't even think about a season 2," he shared.

Ju Ji-hoon discusses challenges and rewards of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

In an interview published on February 2 by The Fact, actor Ju Ji-hoon opened up about his experiences working on the Netflix original series Trauma Center. In the interview, Ju shared insights into his role and the series’ production journey.

Ju Ji-hoon stars as Baek Kang-hyeok, a genius surgeon known for his exceptional skills and dedication in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

The series, based on a popular webtoon of the same name, tells the story of Baek Kang-hyeok, who takes charge of reviving an ineffective severe trauma team. The eight-part series was fully released on January 24, 2024.

Reflecting on his choice to take on this role, Ju Ji-hoon explained that he felt a sense of catharsis from the story’s cheerful and exhilarating fantasy. He said:

“The story was very appealing. When I read the script, I thought it would be nice to have a doctor like this. But at the same time, it was a story that could resonate with people from various professions. I wanted to see a story that fights against absurdity and pushes forward, and Trauma Center was just that.”

Expand Tweet

During the interview, Ju Ji-hoon also revealed that he personally recommended director Lee Do-yoon for the project.

Having worked with him before on the 2014 film Good Friends, he believed Lee’s directing style would help balance the original webtoon’s bright tone with the serious nature of a medical drama.

The adaptation process posed challenges, as webtoon-based productions often involve creative differences.

The production team had to carefully adjust the tone, considering both the expectations of webtoon fans and the realistic elements required for a medical setting.

The project required significant effort to strike the right balance:

“This project was really hard. Some wanted to stick to the original comic’s atmosphere, while others found it unrealistic. It was tough to find a middle ground. We had many discussions and even re-filmed scenes to get it right.” he explained.

To maintain accuracy, real-life trauma center professionals and top-tier nurses were present on set.

Their expertise ensured that medical procedures and the hospital setting were portrayed correctly, as the production team was determined to avoid misinformation while keeping the focus on storytelling.

Ju Ji-hoon’s character, Baek Kang-hyeok, is a highly skilled but unconventional doctor who refuses to compromise with injustice.

Instead of concentrating solely on building his character’s journey, Ju focused on the development of the entire trauma team.

Ju further said that heand director Lee Do-yoon agreed that Yang Jae-won, played by Choo Young-woo, was a key figure in showing the team’s overall growth. Ju Ji-hoon expressed appreciation for Choo Young-woo’s dedication, saying,

“Young-woo hadn’t done a movie before and lacked experience. It must have been tough, but I’m grateful he followed me with an open mind.”

With Trauma Center now available for viewers, Ju Ji-hoon encouraged audiences to look forward to an entertaining and cathartic experience. The series, he emphasized, captured struggles, unfairness, and everyday frustrations, offering a sense of satisfaction through its dynamic storytelling.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is a 2025 South Korean medical comedy series written by Choi Tae-kang and directed by Lee Do-yoon. The drama stars Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo, Ha Young, Yoon Kyung-ho, and Jung Jae-kwang.

Marking Ju Ji-hoon’s return to the medical genre after 12 years, the series follows Baek Kang-hyuk, a trauma surgeon with battlefield experience.

Back in Korea, he takes charge of an underfunded trauma team at a struggling university hospital, determined to transform it despite financial and bureaucratic challenges.

By January 28, it climbed to #2 on Netflix’s global Top 10 TV shows list, surpassing Squid Game 2, according to FlixPatrol. Praised for its engaging storytelling and compelling characters, all eight episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback