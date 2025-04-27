"Rigged" — Fans cry foul over the 61st Baeksang PRIZM Popularity Award voting crash; Hyeri, IU, and Kim Hye-yoon lead amid macro allegations

On April 27, 2025, a surge in votes among three female nominees for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards’ PRIZM Popularity Award has drawn significant online interest.

Ad

Victory's Lee Hye-ri, When Life Gives You Tangerines' IU, and Lovely Runner's Kim Hye-yoon currently lead the female division, with vote counts reportedly in the multi-million range. Shortly after voting opened, videos surfaced across social channels allegedly showing automated tools being used to inflate numbers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

These clips have led to ongoing discussion among users about the fairness and reliability of the process.

"Rigged 🥴," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 voting, the official site went down for over an hour without any clear reason given. Fans grew frustrated, believing the crash was allegedly connected to vote manipulation, especially since no voting stats were shared the previous day either.

"Is this a typical Korean Entertainment industry? An award show manipulating the result? This is your system? What a s**tshow!," a fan said.

Ad

"They arent even explaining why the site is unavailable for more than 1 hour. #BaeksangArtsAwards2025IsRigged Turn twitter white with your screenshots. Let your voice be heard. They did this thing before and now they are doing it again. I will not let this scheme succeed," another person mentioned.

"So much for an “honest and prestigious” awards show. no stat was shown yesterday and now this?? yeah we are mad. we’ve been too quiet already," a person said.

Ad

International fans are also outraged because they are seemingly unable to vote after the global voting site crashed. While the app for Korean users is still working normally.

"Guys unfortunately we’re blocked International fans can no longer vote! All we can do is what? Wait for the result? NOOOO we have to trash them here! We can’t let their dirty a*ses laugh at us," a netizen said.

Ad

"If you really wanted the baeksang awards to be just korean votes based..y'all should've just done that from the beginning....the nominated ones who have a bigger intel fanbase aren't able to vote is ridiculous. This is plain manipulation and sabotaging," a user shared.

"Someone said before all these started that Baeksang really use to get messy every year and they didn't lie. What the hell is this chaos really? also, Prizm fix your damn s**t tgt ffs," another fan added.

Ad

More about the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards’ PRIZM Popularity Award

Ad

Fan-based voting for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards’ PRIZM Popularity Award began on April 23 and will continue until May 2. One actor and one actress, selected through public voting on the PRIZM platform, will be honored during the award ceremony on May 5.

This year’s ballot includes 70 contenders (split evenly between 35 male and 35 female names) spanning drama and film categories. As outlined by PRIZM, each account can submit up to four complimentary votes per day, which refresh automatically at midnight.

Ad

An additional two votes are available daily for users who share a digital confirmation of their participation. Voting continues until the set deadline, and the final outcome will be revealed at the ceremony.

The 61st Baeksang Arts Ceremony is scheduled for May 5 at 8 PM at COEX D Hall in Seoul. Shin Dong-yup, Suzy, and Park Bo-gum will serve as hosts. The event will air live on JTBC and will also be available for streaming on PRIZM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More