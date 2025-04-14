61st Baeksang Arts Awards announces star-studded presenter lineup featuring Kim Seon-ho, Kim Go-eun, Seo In-guk and more

On April 14, 2025, Newsen reported that the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards revealed its lineup of presenters. The ceremony is set to take place on May 5, and Korea's biggest stars will gather for this prestigious award show.

Lee Jung-ha and Yuna, last year's winners, will present the award for the Broadcasting Category. For the unversed, the name for television awards has been changed to Broadcasting Awards this year.

For the film category, the awards will be presented by Kim Hyung-seo, popularly known as BIBI, along with actor Ong Seong-wu. Ong is stepping in for Lee Do-hyun, who won't be able to attend the ceremony due to his military service.

Ahn Jae-hong and Yeom Hye-ran, who won the Best Supporting Actor and Actress Awards last year for the drama series Masked Girl, will reunite to present the same awards at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, alongside Kim Jong-soo and Lee Sang-hee.

Yeom Hye-ran is also nominated this year for the Best Supporting Actress Award for her work in When Life Gives You Tangerines. PD Na Young-seok and Hong Jin-kyung, the winners of last year's Variety Show Award, will also appear as presenters for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards.

Kang Hae-jin, the winner of the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards in the Theater category, will present the award to this year's winner. Meanwhile, Nam Goong-min and Lee Ha-na will attend the ceremony and are expected to reveal their upcoming projects.

Hwang Jung-min and Kim Go-eun will present this year's winners in the Film Category. Kim Go-eun is also competing in this year's Baeksang Arts Awards for Best Actress. Last year's Film Category winner, director Kim Sung-soo, and actor Ryu Seung-ryong will also attend the event as presenters this year.

Kim Shin-rok and director Jo Hyun-chul will present the Gucci Impact Awards, while Kim Seon-ho will also support nominated productions as a presenter. Actor Choi Moo-sung will present the Baeksang Theatre Award.

One of the most anticipated moments of this year's Baeksang Arts Awards is the appearance of the reunion couple. Seok In-guk and Jung Eun-ji, the iconic couple from the drama series Reply 1997, will reunite on stage. Additionally, Private Life co-stars Go Kyung-pyo and Seo Hyun will also come together for this year's ceremony.

More about the nomination of the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards

The Baeksang Arts Awards is one of the most esteemed award shows, honoring excellence in film, television, and theater. This year, the Baeksang Arts Awards introduces a category rename from Television to Broadcasting to reflect the shift toward online streaming and diverse content platforms.

The nominees for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards were announced on April 7, 2025, on its official website. The list features works released between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Here is the list of nominations for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards

61st Baeksang Arts Awards Broadcasting Category (TV)

Best Drama

Lovely Runner

The Tale of Lady Ok

Doubt

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Director

Kim Won-seok - When Life Gives You Tangerines

Kim Hee-won - Light Shop

Song Yeon-hwa - Doubt

Lee Do-yoon - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Jung Ji-in - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Best Screenplay

Kim Jung-min - Family Matters

Park Ji-sook - The Tale of Lady Ok

Lee Si-eun - Lovely Runner

Im Sang-choon - When Life Gives You Tangerines

Choi Yu-na - Good Partner

Best Actress

Go Min-si - The Frog

Kim Tae-ri - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Kim Hye-yoon - Lovely Runner

IU - When Life Gives You Tangerines

Jang Na-ra - Good Partner

Best Actor

Park Bo-gum - When Life Gives You Tangerines

Byeon Woo-seok - Lovely Runner

Lee Jun-hyuk - Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard

Ju Ji-hoon - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Han Suk-kyu - Doubt

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Guk-hee - Family Matters

Kim Jae-hwa - The Tale of Lady Ok

Yeom Hye-ran - When Life Gives You Tangerines

Oh Kyung-hwa - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Jung Eun-chae - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Jun-han - Good Partner

Roh Jae-won - Squid Game 2

Yoon Kyung-ho - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Choi Dae-hoon - When Life Gives You Tangerines

Hyeon Bong-sik - Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard

Best New Actress

Kim Tae-yeon - When Life Gives You Tangerines

Roh Jeong-eui - The Witch

Jo Yoon-soo - The Tyrant

Chae Won-bin - Doubt

Ha Young - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Best New Actor

Kim Jung-jin - Doubt

Song Geon-hee - Lovely Runner

Cha Woo-min - Study Group

Choo Young-woo - The Tale of Lady Ok

Heo Nam-jun - Your Honor

Best Variety Show

Iron Girls

Stage Fighter

Ajossi’s Life

Punghyanggo

Culinary Class Wars

Best Educational Show

Docuprime — Where Is My Final Home

Just Family

Saddle the Wind with You 2

Special-Hakjeon

Shaman: Whispers from the dead

Best Technical Direction

Lee Young-joo - Culinary Class Wars (art)

Lee Jin-suk, Lee Deok-hoon - Doubt (camera)

Jang Yeong-gyu - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (music)

Jo Dong-hyuk - Study Group (stunt coordination)

Hong Jung-ho, Lee Seung-je, Kim Dae-joon, Kim Jung-min - Hellbound 2 (VFX)

Best Male Entertainer

Kim Won-hoon

Dex

Sung Si-kyung

Shin Dong-yup

Yoo Jae-suk

Best Female Entertainer

Lee Soo-ji

Jang Do-yeon

Ji Ye-eun

Haewon

Hong Jin-kyung

61st Baeksang Arts Awards Film Category

Best Film

Love in the Big City

Revolver

House of the Seasons

Uprising

Harbin

Best Director

Park Yi-woong - The Land of Morning Calm

Oh Seung-wook - Revolver

Woo Min-ho - Harbin

Lee Eon-hee - Love in the Big City

Lee Jong-pil - Escape

Best New Director

Kim Se-hwee - Following

Nam Dong-hyeop - Handsome Guys

Oh Jung-min - House of the Seasons

Lee Mi-rang - Concerning My Daughter

Jung Ji-hye - Jeong-Sun

Best Actress

Kim Go-eun - Love in the Big City

Kim Geum-soon - Jeong-Sun

Song Hye-kyo - Dark Nuns

Jeon Do-yeon - Revolver

Cho Yeo-yeong - Hidden Face

Best Actor

Yoon Joo-sang - The Land of Morning Calm

Lee Byung-hun - The Match

Lee Hee-joon - Handsome Guys

Jo Jung-suk - Pilot

Hyun Bin - Harbin

Best Supporting Actress

Gong Seung Yeon - Handsome Guys

Claudia Kim - A Normal Family

Lim Ji Yeon - Revolver

Jeon Yeo Been - Dark Nuns

Han Sun Hwa - Pilot

Best Supporting Actor

Koo Kyo Hwan - Escape

Park Jung Min - Uprising

Yoo Jae Myung - Land of Happiness

Jung Hae In - I, the Executioner

Jo Woo Jin - Harbin

Best New Actress

Roh Yoon-seo - Hear Me: Our Summer

Park Ji-hyun - Hidden Face

Lee Myung-ha - Mimang

Hyeri - Victory

Ha Seo-yoon - Streaming

Best New Actor

Kang Seung-ho - House of the Seasons

Noh Sang-hyun - Love in the Big City

Moon Woo-jin - Dark Nuns

Jang Sung-bum - Work To Do

Jung Sung-il - Uprising

Best Scenario

Kim Hyung-joo, Yoon Jong-bin - The Match

Park Yi-woong - The Land of Morning Calm

Shin Chul, Park Chan-wook - Uprising

Oh Seung-wook, Joo Byul - Revolver

Oh Jung-min - House of the Seasons

Best Technical Direction

Park Byung-joo - Wonderland (VFX)

Yoo Sang-seop, Jang Han-seung - I, the Executioner (action)

Lee Seo-jin - Pilot (makeup)

Jo Young-wook - Uprising (music)

Hong Kyung-pyo - Harbin (camera)

Gucci Impact Award

Blesser

Love in the Big City

The Voices of The Silenced

The Land of Morning Calm

Jeong-Sun

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards will take place on May 5, 2025, at COEX D Hall in Seoul and will be live-streamed on JTBC channels and digital platforms.

