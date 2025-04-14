  • home icon
  61st Baeksang Arts Awards announces star-studded presenter lineup featuring Kim Seon-ho, Kim Go-eun, Seo In-guk and more

61st Baeksang Arts Awards announces star-studded presenter lineup featuring Kim Seon-ho, Kim Go-eun, Seo In-guk and more

By Priyadarshini Kaul M
Modified Apr 14, 2025 12:55 GMT
61st Baeksang Arts Awards unveiled star-studded presenter lineup (Image via Instagram@ seonho__kim, @ggonekim, @ seo_cccc)
61st Baeksang Arts Awards unveiled star-studded presenter lineup (Image via Instagram@ seonho__kim, @ggonekim, @ seo_cccc)

On April 14, 2025, Newsen reported that the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards revealed its lineup of presenters. The ceremony is set to take place on May 5, and Korea's biggest stars will gather for this prestigious award show.

Lee Jung-ha and Yuna, last year's winners, will present the award for the Broadcasting Category. For the unversed, the name for television awards has been changed to Broadcasting Awards this year.

For the film category, the awards will be presented by Kim Hyung-seo, popularly known as BIBI, along with actor Ong Seong-wu. Ong is stepping in for Lee Do-hyun, who won't be able to attend the ceremony due to his military service.

Ahn Jae-hong and Yeom Hye-ran, who won the Best Supporting Actor and Actress Awards last year for the drama series Masked Girl, will reunite to present the same awards at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, alongside Kim Jong-soo and Lee Sang-hee.

Yeom Hye-ran is also nominated this year for the Best Supporting Actress Award for her work in When Life Gives You Tangerines. PD Na Young-seok and Hong Jin-kyung, the winners of last year's Variety Show Award, will also appear as presenters for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards.

Kang Hae-jin, the winner of the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards in the Theater category, will present the award to this year's winner. Meanwhile, Nam Goong-min and Lee Ha-na will attend the ceremony and are expected to reveal their upcoming projects.

Hwang Jung-min and Kim Go-eun will present this year's winners in the Film Category. Kim Go-eun is also competing in this year's Baeksang Arts Awards for Best Actress. Last year's Film Category winner, director Kim Sung-soo, and actor Ryu Seung-ryong will also attend the event as presenters this year.

Kim Shin-rok and director Jo Hyun-chul will present the Gucci Impact Awards, while Kim Seon-ho will also support nominated productions as a presenter. Actor Choi Moo-sung will present the Baeksang Theatre Award.

One of the most anticipated moments of this year's Baeksang Arts Awards is the appearance of the reunion couple. Seok In-guk and Jung Eun-ji, the iconic couple from the drama series Reply 1997, will reunite on stage. Additionally, Private Life co-stars Go Kyung-pyo and Seo Hyun will also come together for this year's ceremony.

More about the nomination of the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards

The Baeksang Arts Awards is one of the most esteemed award shows, honoring excellence in film, television, and theater. This year, the Baeksang Arts Awards introduces a category rename from Television to Broadcasting to reflect the shift toward online streaming and diverse content platforms.

The nominees for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards were announced on April 7, 2025, on its official website. The list features works released between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

Here is the list of nominations for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards

61st Baeksang Arts Awards Broadcasting Category (TV)

Best Drama

Best Director

  • Kim Won-seok - When Life Gives You Tangerines
  • Kim Hee-won - Light Shop
  • Song Yeon-hwa - Doubt
  • Lee Do-yoon - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
  • Jung Ji-in - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Best Screenplay

  • Kim Jung-min - Family Matters
  • Park Ji-sook - The Tale of Lady Ok
  • Lee Si-eun - Lovely Runner
  • Im Sang-choon - When Life Gives You Tangerines
  • Choi Yu-na - Good Partner
Best Actress

  • Go Min-si - The Frog
  • Kim Tae-ri - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
  • Kim Hye-yoon - Lovely Runner
  • IU - When Life Gives You Tangerines
  • Jang Na-ra - Good Partner

Best Actor

  • Park Bo-gum - When Life Gives You Tangerines
  • Byeon Woo-seok - Lovely Runner
  • Lee Jun-hyuk - Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard
  • Ju Ji-hoon - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
  • Han Suk-kyu - Doubt

Best Supporting Actress

  • Kim Guk-hee - Family Matters
  • Kim Jae-hwa - The Tale of Lady Ok
  • Yeom Hye-ran - When Life Gives You Tangerines
  • Oh Kyung-hwa - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
  • Jung Eun-chae - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
Best Supporting Actor

  • Kim Jun-han - Good Partner
  • Roh Jae-won - Squid Game 2
  • Yoon Kyung-ho - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
  • Choi Dae-hoon - When Life Gives You Tangerines
  • Hyeon Bong-sik - Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard

Best New Actress

  • Kim Tae-yeon - When Life Gives You Tangerines
  • Roh Jeong-eui - The Witch
  • Jo Yoon-soo - The Tyrant
  • Chae Won-bin - Doubt
  • Ha Young - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Best New Actor

  • Kim Jung-jin - Doubt
  • Song Geon-hee - Lovely Runner
  • Cha Woo-min - Study Group
  • Choo Young-woo - The Tale of Lady Ok
  • Heo Nam-jun - Your Honor
Best Variety Show

  • Iron Girls
  • Stage Fighter
  • Ajossi’s Life
  • Punghyanggo
  • Culinary Class Wars

Best Educational Show

  • Docuprime — Where Is My Final Home
  • Just Family
  • Saddle the Wind with You 2
  • Special-Hakjeon
  • Shaman: Whispers from the dead

Best Technical Direction

  • Lee Young-joo - Culinary Class Wars (art)
  • Lee Jin-suk, Lee Deok-hoon - Doubt (camera)
  • Jang Yeong-gyu - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (music)
  • Jo Dong-hyuk - Study Group (stunt coordination)
  • Hong Jung-ho, Lee Seung-je, Kim Dae-joon, Kim Jung-min - Hellbound 2 (VFX)
Best Male Entertainer

  • Kim Won-hoon
  • Dex
  • Sung Si-kyung
  • Shin Dong-yup
  • Yoo Jae-suk

Best Female Entertainer

  • Lee Soo-ji
  • Jang Do-yeon
  • Ji Ye-eun
  • Haewon
  • Hong Jin-kyung

61st Baeksang Arts Awards Film Category

Best Film

  • Love in the Big City
  • Revolver
  • House of the Seasons
  • Uprising
  • Harbin

Best Director

  • Park Yi-woong - The Land of Morning Calm
  • Oh Seung-wook - Revolver
  • Woo Min-ho - Harbin
  • Lee Eon-hee - Love in the Big City
  • Lee Jong-pil - Escape

Best New Director

  • Kim Se-hwee - Following
  • Nam Dong-hyeop - Handsome Guys
  • Oh Jung-min - House of the Seasons
  • Lee Mi-rang - Concerning My Daughter
  • Jung Ji-hye - Jeong-Sun
Best Actress

  • Kim Go-eun - Love in the Big City
  • Kim Geum-soon - Jeong-Sun
  • Song Hye-kyo - Dark Nuns
  • Jeon Do-yeon - Revolver
  • Cho Yeo-yeong - Hidden Face

Best Actor

  • Yoon Joo-sang - The Land of Morning Calm
  • Lee Byung-hun - The Match
  • Lee Hee-joon - Handsome Guys
  • Jo Jung-suk - Pilot
  • Hyun Bin - Harbin

Best Supporting Actress

  • Gong Seung Yeon - Handsome Guys
  • Claudia Kim - A Normal Family
  • Lim Ji Yeon - Revolver
  • Jeon Yeo Been - Dark Nuns
  • Han Sun Hwa - Pilot
Best Supporting Actor

  • Koo Kyo Hwan - Escape
  • Park Jung Min - Uprising
  • Yoo Jae Myung - Land of Happiness
  • Jung Hae In - I, the Executioner
  • Jo Woo Jin - Harbin

Best New Actress

  • Roh Yoon-seo - Hear Me: Our Summer
  • Park Ji-hyun - Hidden Face
  • Lee Myung-ha - Mimang
  • Hyeri - Victory
  • Ha Seo-yoon - Streaming

Best New Actor

  • Kang Seung-ho - House of the Seasons
  • Noh Sang-hyun - Love in the Big City
  • Moon Woo-jin - Dark Nuns
  • Jang Sung-bum - Work To Do
  • Jung Sung-il - Uprising
Best Scenario

  • Kim Hyung-joo, Yoon Jong-bin - The Match
  • Park Yi-woong - The Land of Morning Calm
  • Shin Chul, Park Chan-wook - Uprising
  • Oh Seung-wook, Joo Byul - Revolver
  • Oh Jung-min - House of the Seasons

Best Technical Direction

  • Park Byung-joo - Wonderland (VFX)
  • Yoo Sang-seop, Jang Han-seung - I, the Executioner (action)
  • Lee Seo-jin - Pilot (makeup)
  • Jo Young-wook - Uprising (music)
  • Hong Kyung-pyo - Harbin (camera)

Gucci Impact Award

  • Blesser
  • Love in the Big City
  • The Voices of The Silenced
  • The Land of Morning Calm
  • Jeong-Sun
The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards will take place on May 5, 2025, at COEX D Hall in Seoul and will be live-streamed on JTBC channels and digital platforms.

