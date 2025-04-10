"SO READY for these dramas" — Fans react as JTBC's 'The Good Man' and SBS's 'Our Movie' are set to drop on Disney+ in late 2025

On April 10, 2025, Disney+ Korea released a teaser announcing its upcoming content lineup for later this year. The schedule includes JTBC's drama The Good Man and SBS's Our Movie as part of its planned releases.

The teaser confirmed that both series will be available to stream on Disney+ in the second half of 2025. Fans rushed to social media to share their excitement. One user wrote on X:

"SO READY for these dramas."

More fans shared similar reactions on the social media platform.

"AHHHH MY DEAREST FANS WAKE UPPPP !!!" a fan remarked.

"OH ILL BE THERE!" a viewer noted.

The idea of the drama airing on Disney+ has drawn criticism from some fans.

"Why disney not netflix," a netizen said.

"What happened to the contract sbs made with Netflix?" a person shared.

"Damn! Why on that OTT," another fan added.

More about Disney+ dramas: The Good Man and Our Movie

JTBC is set to launch its upcoming drama, The Good Man. Frontlining the cast is Lee Dong-wook as Park Seok-cheol, the eldest grandson in a family steeped in a long-standing history of organized crime.

The plot centers on Seok-cheol's efforts to hold together his troubled household while balancing professional responsibilities and personal bonds. The script is written by Kim Woon-kyung, who is known for past works such as The Moon of Seoul, There Are Blue Birds, and Yoo Na's Street.

The series is directed by Song Hae-sung, known for Failan and Boomerang Family. In the series, Lee Sung-kyung plays Kang Mi-young Seok Chul's love interest.

The cast also features Ryu Hye-young as Park Seok-hee and Oh Na-ra as Park Seok-kyung. Meanwhile, it will be Lee Dong-wook's second drama this year after recently released tvN's The Divorce Insurance.

Our Movie stars Namgoong Min as Lee Je-ha, a filmmaker dealing with a creative block after his early breakthrough. The plot centers on his decision to create a film featuring a terminally ill patient as the lead character.

Jeon Yeo-been plays Lee Da-eum. She is an actress with a terminal condition who starts a movie to tell her own story. Their paths intersect when Je-ha begins filming Da-eum's journey. The drama follows their shared project and tracks the shifts in both their lives during the filmmaking process.

Meanwhile, IU and Byeon Woo-seok's upcoming MBC drama 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife might also be heading to Disney+. Talks are reportedly underway for an international release as per a report by the Korean news outlet Sports Dong-A dated April 9, 2025.

Although an official agreement has not been confirmed, discussions are in progress between the creators and the service. Shooting for the drama is set to commence in April 2025.

