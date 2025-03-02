"2025 kdramas are really promising" — Internet reacts to Lee Dong-wook and Lee Sung-kyung's highlight preview of JTBC drama 'The Good Man'

On March 2, 2025, JTBC aired the official trailer of its upcoming drama, The Good Man, starring Lee Dong-wook and Lee Sung-kyung. The drama is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2025.

The Good Man is a story of Seok Chul (Lee Dong-wook), the eldest grandson from a family of three generations of men besmirched by bad reputations. The drama revolves around what Seok Chul goes through in his life with all the steep highs and lows, while trying to safeguard his family, career, and love.

The series is penned by scriptwriter Kim Woon-kyung, known for works like The Moon of Seoul, There Are Blue Birds, and Yoo Na's Street. Direction is helmed by Song Hae-sung, acclaimed for the films Failan, Maundy Thursday, and Boomerang Family.

The drama's preview was met with overwhelming responses. One fan wrote on X:

"Lee dong wook and lee sung kyung woww 2025 kdramas are really promising with these casts"

Netizens expressed their anticipation for the release of The Good Man.

"The sizzling chemistry between them is a treasure," a fan wrote.

"Lee dong wook in melodrama? Suddenly it’s good to be alive aaaaaaaaaa," another fan wrote.

"I’m seated just for lee dong wook," another fan added.

Others hailed Lee Dong-wook and Lee Sung-kyung as the "DREAM PAIRING" in for the upcoming series, The Good Man.

"Oh this seems sweet i want to watch them," a fan commented.

"OHHHHH ANOTHER DREAM PAIRING," another fan said.

"JTBC slow down please I can’t breathhhh with all your new dramas I want to watch it allllllll. And I don’t watch drama much nowadays," another fan joked.

More about Lee Dong-wook and Lee Sung-kyung's respective artistry before The Good Man

Lee Dong-wook starred in the iQIYI original mystery drama Bad and Crazy, which aired on December 17, 2021. In 2024, he took on a leading role in the Disney+ series A Shop for Killers, a project that added to his repertoire of diverse roles.

As of 2025, he plays the lead role in Divorce Insurance, set to be released on March 31. It follows his character of a worker at an insurance company who invents a new service for divorcees or those contemplating divorce.

Meanwhile, South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung starred in Shooting Stars (2022) as a competent publicity agent working in the industry. In 2023, Lee reprised the role of Dr. Cha Eun-jae once again in the third season of Dr. Romantic.

Conceivably breaking from her past roles of portraying the "happy-go-lucky" lead girl, Lee Sung-kyung took on a dark role in Call It Love. She plays Shim Woo-joo, who embarks on a journey of revenge after learning about her father's controversial relationship.

Shooting Stars and all three seasons of Dr. Romantic are available on Netflix for global streaming. A Shop for Killers is available on Disney+.

