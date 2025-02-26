Divorce Insurance release schedule: When do new episodes of Lee Dong-wook's show drop?

tvN's new drama Divorce Insurance, directed by Lee Won-seok and Choi Bo-kyung, is scheduled to be released on March 31 and will have a total of 12 episodes, releasing every Monday and Tuesday.

Divorce Insurance is an office romantic comedy that follows the best minds at an insurance company's innovative product development team as they create a divorce insurance product.

Addressing divorce as a modern-day crisis, the drama explores the journey of developing a policy that safeguards life after a breakup—an event that can happen to anyone. It humorously portrays the growth of adults striving to live on their own terms.

Directed by Lee Won-seok, known for his witty style in Killing Romance, and written by Lee Tae-yoon, celebrated for his unique works like Eosa and Joy, Hoonnam Jeong-eum, and Tamna Doda, the drama brings together an exceptional creative team.

Viewers are eager to see the dynamic synergy between the star-studded cast, including Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee.

Divorce Insurance: Who plays who?

In Divorce Insurance, Lee Dong-wook plays Noh Ki-joon, a skilled insurance accountant at Plus Insurance who appears perfect but has experienced three divorces. He sees divorce as an unexpected life crisis and decides to create a divorce insurance product.

Lee Joo-bin portrays Kang Han-deul, an underwriter who finds new purpose after her own divorce. She joins Noh Ki-joon's team and embarks on a journey of self-discovery while navigating a unique relationship with him.

Lee Kwang-soo takes on the role of Ahn Jeong-man, a risk surveyor who prioritizes safety but is secretly timid. He faces his fears alongside the divorce insurance team, embarking on the adventure of a lifetime.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hee plays Jeon Na-rae, a confident financial mathematician who views the world through an investment lens. Her perspective begins to change after she joins Noh Ki-joon’s team as a special advisor.

Amid rising divorce rates, No Gi-jun comes up with the idea of creating an insurance policy for divorce, viewing it as an unforeseen crisis in a person's life. To bring this concept to life, he forms a divorce insurance team, joined by Kang Han Deul, An Jeon Man, and Jeon Na Rae.

The poster showcases the divorce insurance dream team on a giant billboard. Dressed sharply and flashing confident smiles, Noh Ki-joon (Lee Dong-wook), Kang Han-deul (Lee Joo-bin), Ahn Jeong-man (Lee Kwang-soo), and Jeon Na-rae (Lee Da-hee) hold signs stating: "For everyone, whether married, remarried, single, or divorced!"

More about the cast

Lee Dong-wook is widely recognized for his leading roles in popular television dramas such as My Girl, Scent of a Woman, The Fugitive of Joseon, Hotel King, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Life, Hell Is Other People, Tale of the Nine Tailed, Bad and Crazy and Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938.

He has also hosted the talk show Strong Heart, the boy group survival reality show Produce X 101, and his own American-style talk show Wook Talk.

Last year, he starred in A Shop for Killers where he played Jeong Jin-man, a man who secretly operates an unconventional shopping mall called Murthehelp while raising his niece, Ji-an.

Expand Tweet

Lee Joo-bin is a South Korean actress and model, recognized for her performances in Be Melodramatic, Hello Dracula, Find Me in Your Memory, She Would Never Know, Doctor Lawyer, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, and Queen of Tears.

Lee Kwang-soo began his acting career with the sitcom Here He Comes and gained wider recognition through his roles in the medical melodrama It's Okay, That's Love, the black comedy Collective Invention, the sitcom The Sound of Your Heart, and the comedy film Inseparable Bros.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hee gained widespread attention for her performance in the SBS courtroom drama I Can Hear Your Voice. She is also recognized for portraying Kang Sa-ra in The Beauty Inside and Cha Hyeon in Search: WWW.

