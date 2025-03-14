7 best Namkoong Min dramas to watch

Namkoong Min has built a remarkable career in the South Korean entertainment industry, evolving from minor roles to becoming one of the most respected and versatile actors. He debuted in the 2001 film Bungee Jumping of Their Own and gained popularity after a 2004 drama, My Lovely Family.

Though he first struggled to land lead roles, he constantly gave outstanding performances that won him the moniker "little Bae Yong-joon" because of his similarities with the Winter Sonata actor. His breakthrough came with the melodrama Listen to My Heart (2011) and the neo-noir picture A Dirty Carnival (2006).

Namkoong Min played main roles in several genres after his success as a villain in A Girl Who Sees Smiles (2015) and Hot Stove League (2019–2020). Hot Stove League then won Best Drama at the Baeksang Arts Awards and earned Kim his first Daesang (Grand Prize). For those looking to explore his best works, here are seven must-watch dramas starring Namkoong Min.

Hot Stove League, One Dollar Lawyer, and more Namkoong Min dramas to watch

1) My Dearest (2023)

Among Namkoong Min's most praised works, My Dearest skillfully combines political strife, historical drama, and romance. The actor plays Lee Jang-hyun, a man with a terrible past who avoids love but unintentionally develops feelings for a noblewoman during a battle. Set against the Qing invasion of Joseon, the drama investigates ideas of love, isolation, and resiliency.

Namkoong Min gives Jang-hyun complexity and passion. His rapport with actress Ahn Eun-jin adds another level of complexity to the narrative and makes every moment they share both beautiful and tragic. The drama was quite popular, and Namkoong Min's performance won him the Best Actor prize at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2024.

2) Hot Stove League (2019–2020)

Hot Stove League (Image via Netflix)

Hot Stove League is a sports story that shows how a professional baseball team works. Unlike most sports dramas which focus on players and their problems on the field, this one is about Baek Seung-soo, the new general manager of a struggling team. Namkoong Min brings Seung-soo to life as a smart planner who shifts the team's fate with smart and unusual strategies.

Namkoong Min gets a lot of praise for his quiet but powerful personality in Hot Stove League. He makes Seung-soo look like a calm, wise boss who is determined to do what needs to be done.

The way he talks to the coaches, players, and management creates intense anxiety that runs through the whole series. Judges liked how the drama took the sports genre in a new way, and Namkoong Min won the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards.

3) A Girl Who Sees Smells (2015)

A Girl Who Sees Smells (Image via Viki)

Namkoong Min demonstrated his ability to portray multifaceted antagonists in A Girl Who Sees Smells. The story concerns a lady who develops the capacity to detect scents after surviving a tragic occurrence. She works with a detective to find a strange serial killer. The idol portrays Kwon Jae-hee, an affable chef with a dark and terrible secret.

Min, the major antagonist, gives a terrifying and calculating performance. He depicts Jae-hee as a man who looks to be nice and sophisticated but is actually harsh and cold. His ability to move between these opposing characters heightens the suspense in the drama, making each of his performances memorable.

4) Remember (2015–2016)

Remember (Image via Viki)

In Remember, a legal thriller, Min plays Nam Gyu-man, a rich and cruel owner who uses his power to get what he wants from the law. Seo Jin-woo, played by Yoo Seung-ho, is a young lawyer with hyperthymesia (the ability to remember everything in great detail). He is motivated to prove his father's innocence.

As Gyu-man, Namkoong Min gives a strong performance, showing how cocky and violent he can be with great accuracy. His performance as a villain with no regret won him a lot of praise and cemented his status as one of the best actors in the business.

5) One Fine Day (2006)

One Fine Day (Image via Viki)

As one of Namkoong Min's first plays, One Fine Day is a classic love story with a happy ending. He plays Kang Dong-ha, a guy who is in a love triangle and has to deal with rough family relationships. The show is very emotional from beginning to end because it deals with fate, love, and personal battles.

One Fine Day is a melodrama, but his acting makes it stand out. He honestly plays Dong-ha, which makes the character's feelings seem real and raw.

6) One Dollar Lawyer (2022)

One Dollar Lawyer (Image via Disney Plus)

The legal drama One Dollar Lawyer does something different from other shows in this field. Namkoong Min plays Cheon Ji-hun, a strange but very smart lawyer who only charges $1 for his services. Even though his fees are low, he takes on strong opponents and fights for justice in a way that isn't typical.

The drama is both fun and thought-provoking thanks to his comic timing and ability to show serious emotional moments. The show got good reviews, and Namkoong Min's acting was praised for having a lot of energy and charm.

7) The Veil (2021)

The Veil (Imave via Viki)

In The Veil, Min changes into Han Ji-hyuk, a top National Intelligence Service (NIS) operative who vanishes inexplicably for a year. When he gets back, he aims retribution against those who turned on him. This action-packed thriller has espionage, fierce battle sequences, and high-stakes conspiracies.

From psychological thrillers to legal comedy, Min has featured in some of the most popular shows. He is among the most praised actors since he can devote to any role. Whether his characters are terrible villains, relentless detectives, or strategic masterminds, he offers them complexity and authenticity.

Every one of these seven plays exhibit adaptability. The show Hot Stove League demonstrates his character-driven storytelling, My Dearest exhibits his romantic and emotional range. As a villain, he terrified viewers of Remember and A Girl Who Sees Smells. While The Veil and One Dollar Lawyer showed his range in action-comedy.

