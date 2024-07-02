Nam Koong-min reportedly in talks to lead tvN's new melodrama, Our Film

On July 2, 2024, Star News reported that Nam Koong-min has reportedly been cast for the upcoming drama, Our Film. After the news surfaced online, the actor's agency 935 Entertainment announced to OSEN on July 2 that he is "positively considering" starring in the title.

"Namgoong Min is positively considering appearing in the new tvN drama 'Our Film,'" their statement said.

Tentatively titled Our Film, the title narrates the story of a terminally sick actor and a film director who is dealing with the sophomore jinx. The title is produced by Beyond J and it is helmed by Lee Jung-heum, who is known for their work in Inspector Koo.

Trending

What role will Nam Koong-min play in Our Film?

If he accepts the offer, Nam Koong-min will reportedly take on the lead role of Lee Je-ha in Our Film. The forthcoming melodrama focuses on the main character, who is a film director.

In the title, Lee Je-ha sets out to capture the story of a sick patient who is on his deathbed. To make it more authentic, he decides to star a terminally ill patient as the lead actor.

With a screenplay he has written himself, Lee Je-ha makes his debut in the commercial film business and earns heaps of success. He soon becomes known as "Lee Je-ha of the Genre," winning several awards at film festivals. However, as luck would have it, he now leads a cliched, lonely life without any future.

Nam Koong-min's other projects

November 2023 saw the conclusion of MBC's Lovers, after which Koong-min became the talk of the town. He went on to win the Best Male Actor Award in the TV category at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards and also bagged the main prize at the MBC Acting Awards for his work in the title.

In his last project, My Dearest, he takes on the role of a man named Lee Jang-hyun who arrives out of nowhere in society circles. Although he appears to be a cheerful person, he is a complicated individual with a sinister secret. His life changes when Yoo Gil-chae, played by Ahn Eun-jin, crosses his path. Yoo Gil-chae is the daughter of a noble. She is a beautiful, self-assured woman.

With his track record of high viewership numbers and timely releases, Nam koong-min has solidified his reputation in the industry and fans are eager to see what he brings to the table if he accepts the offer for his role in Our Film.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback