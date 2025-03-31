Jeon Yeo-been confirmed to join Jung Jin-young in upcoming drama, Nice Woman Boo Se Mi

On March 31, 2025, JTBC reported that actress Jeon Yeo-been has been cast as the lead in the upcoming drama Nice Woman Boo Se Mi, opposite Jung Jin-young. According to reports by an entertainment insider, Jeon Yeo-been will portray the titular role, marking her first time in a lead role for a drama series.

The casting for the drama has been finalized. Along with Jeon Yeo-been and Jin-young, Seo Hyun-woo, Jang Yoon-joo, and Joo Hyun-young will play supporting roles.

Directed by Park Yoo-young and written by Hyun Gyu-ri, the crime romance series revolves around a young woman from a humble background who becomes a bodyguard and enters into a contract marriage with a terminally ill business magnate. With a large inheritance at stake, she must change her identity while avoiding those who seek to claim her fortune.

Park Yoo-young, the director of Nice Woman Bu See Mi, is recognized for the hit drama Kidnapping Day, which was adapted from a novel. Meanwhile, writer Hyun Gyu-ri, acclaimed for the film Owl, has teamed up for this latest project.

More about drama series Nice Woman Bu See Mi, starring Jeon Yeo-been and Jung Jin-young

Jeon Yeo-been takes on the role of Kim Young-ran, a bodyguard for the wealthy Ga Sung Group. She has endured significant hardships in her life due to financial constraints.

However, her life takes a dramatic turn when she adopts the identity of Busemi, a fictional character with a lavish lifestyle that is the complete opposite of her own circumstances.

As Nice Woman Bu See Mi, she must navigate a 180-degree shift in her life. Fans eagerly await Jeon Yeo-been's unique interpretation and transformation into the character of Kim Young-ran.

Jin-young, on the other hand, portrays Jeon Dong-min, a single father who tends to his strawberry farm in the countryside while raising his young son. He is the only villager suspicious of the perfect kindergarten teacher, Bu Se-mi, played by Jeon Yeo-been. His portrayal of a rough-around-the-edges yet warm man, both an enemy and hero to the fake kindergarten teacher, is drawing a lot of attention.

Seo Hyun-woo plays Lee Don, Chairman Ga's loyal yet cunning personal lawyer who will stop at nothing for financial gain. With the remarkable intellect that has propelled him to success, Lee Don knows all about the corrupt system and relationships. His portrayal promises to captivate audiences with its depth and intricacy.

Jang Yoon-joo takes on the role of Ga Seon-yeon, the manipulative stepdaughter of the Ga Sung Group's owner. She has a talent for crafting her image and will stop at nothing to achieve her goals. Lastly, Joo Hyun-young plays the role of Baek Hye-ji, a helper at the Ga Sung Group's owner's mansion.

She shares a living space with Kim Young-ran, played by Jeon Yeo-been, in the annex of the mansion. Hye-ji is innocent but with an attitude that is hard to read. She brings a strong and unforgettable presence to the role, making Baek Hye-ji a compelling character to watch out for.

The production team expressed their enthusiasm for assembling such a talented cast, stating:

"In a materialistic society, we will present an unpredictable thriller surrounding money and desire, as well as a story full of human touch, excitement, and warmth that money cannot buy, so please show lots of interest and anticipation." as reported by Newsen and translated by Google.

The drama is reportedly set to premiere in the second half of 2025 as a Genie TV Original.

