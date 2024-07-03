"Kindergarten teacher coded" — Fans react to BTS' Jimin's interaction with kids on the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band MV set

BTS’ Jimin's interaction with kids on the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band MV set went viral on social media. On Wednesday, July 3, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the behind-the-scenes clip of the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring South Korean rapper Loco and other cast members.

Jimin was seen showing the child actors how to play Rock Papers Scissors as shown in the music video. The BTS vocalist tried to make the kids comfortable on the set while giving them compliments.

He said,

"You guys are the most important! Feel free to joke around. Please be cute and lovely!”

The clips were quickly circulated among the fans of the K-pop idol where they gushed over his manners with the child actors. A netizen said that he seemed like a school teacher as he spoke to the kids.

“So kindergarten teacher coded.” - a fan said

“The best teachers teach children not to conform to society, but to be themselves regardless of society's expectations. And telling kids to be boisterous has sadly become the exception. Jimin is basically telling them to be themselves.” - a netizen wrote.

"As a Kindergarten teacher myself I can totally say he's way better with kids than some of co-workers.” - a fan added.

Fans highlighted how attentive the FACE singer was while talking to the child actors.

“bro I'm crying. He's so cute with the kids, oh my precious Jimin the way he's asking them all these questions.” - a user stated.

“You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat and interact with kids… Jimin, the man that you are.” - another fan said.

“The way he crouches down to be at eye level with the kids. That makes them feel more comfortable and makes them feel listened to.” - a user stated.

While talking to the kids, Jimin asked if they attended school on the day of filming to which the kids replied they did not go to school due to the clash in the filming schedule. Fans found the BTS vocalist’s reaction to this hilarious as he said, “Must be nice.” Netizens were reminded of other BTS members as the topic of discussion was school and studies.

“These kids had the coolest reason to skip school.” - a fan wrote.

“I mean as a kid, that's the best reason to skip school. You get a salary for the day and you get to meet Jimin and appear in his mv? SOLDDD” - a user commented.

“YOONGI WOULD BE SO PROUD OF THEM TOO BUT DON'T SHOW THIS TO NAMJOON.” - a fan said.

BTS’ Jimin proposes a different idea during the filming of the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band music video with Loco

On June 28, the BTS member dropped the track video of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band in collaboration with Loco. This is the pre-release track of his upcoming album MUSE.

This will mark his second solo album after FACE. While filming the music video he revealed that he wanted to show the happy emotions he felt after the release of his solo debut album.

The cast members and child actors played their part well while showcasing the vibrant mood of the song where Jimin was seen suggesting an idea including Loco.

The Like Crazy singer suggested that Loco should join him in the outro doing a simple dance move. Loco seemed shy at first however the two rehearsed this part and filmed it with other dancers.

Jimin's second album MUSE is set to release on July 19, 2024.

