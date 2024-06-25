BTS' Jimin takes over NYC Time Square with an Ad as a prize of winning UPICK's Monthly Best Pick for May amid enlistment

BTS’ Jimin made headlines recently for his achievement on UPICK despite being enlisted in the military. He was honored as the Monthly Best Pick for May 2024 and received a huge digital advertising campaign laid by UPICK at Times Square, New York, United States.

While Jimin is away to fulfill his national duties, fans have continued to show their love for the artist. The BTS vocalist maintained his position in the top ranks and proceeded to the final round of UPICK's Monthly Best Pick (May). According to the Korean news outlet STAR News, the FACE singer garnered over 134,234,633 votes from fans to claim the No. 1 rank.

The advertisement displayed some of Jimin's previous records, including his solo song Like Crazy, becoming the first ever song by a Korean solo artist to reach No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 in 2023. The commercial has been shown on a big billboard at 1530 Broadway, Times Square's major street, starting from June 23, 2024.

Trending

Expand Tweet

According to South Korean media outlet Star News, UPICK has been gaining attention from K-pop fans as it is set to serve as the official voting platform for the upcoming 2024 K World Dream Awards. The event is scheduled to take place at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

BTS’ Jimin drops BLOOMING version concept clip & mood photos for upcoming solo album MUSE

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jimin is gearing up for his upcoming album MUSE, scheduled for July. This release will mark his second solo album following his debut album FACE in March 2023. On June 21 at 11 a.m. ET, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the eye-catching concept clip for MUSE named ‘BLOOMING’ version.

In the video, the BTS member is seen sitting on a couch under a yellow spotlight surrounded by a field of the blue Smeraldo flower, previously displayed in the BTS Universe storyline back in 2017.

On the same day, the agency also shared the BLOOMING version of mood photos through the group's official social media. The first image displayed Jimin standing in front of a floral background wearing a navy blue suit with a blurry effect. In the second image, Jimin is seen holding an electric guitar and wearing a white cropped top.

In the last mood photo, the singer is seen wearing a beige blazer while holding the blue Smeraldo flower. The second set of mood photos, named the SERENADE version, is expected to release on Friday, July 5 at 11 a.m. ET. The SERENADE version concept clip will be released on Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m. ET.

BTS’ Jimin's MUSE tracklist

Expand Tweet

On June 20, the agency revealed the tracklist of MUSE through a crossword challenge. The Serendipity singer's upcoming album will feature seven tracks: Who (title song), Rebirth (intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

The pre-release track, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, will have its official track video released on Friday, June 28 at 12 a.m. ET.

MUSE is scheduled to be released on major music platforms on Friday, July 19 at 12 a.m. ET.