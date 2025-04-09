“Straight up asking for a boycott” – Fans disappointed as '21st Century Grand Prince's Wife' reportedly eyes Disney+ for global release 

On April 9, 2025, the South Korean outlet Sports Dong-A reported that filming for the upcoming MBC drama 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife is confirmed to begin this April. Meanwhile, its premiere is scheduled for the latter half of 2025.

The series is reportedly in discussions for international release via the global streaming service Disney+. However, fans aren't on board with the idea of the K-drama releasing on the platform just yet.

"This drama is a sure hit just for the cast alone but putting it on Disney+ is like straight up asking for a boycott," an X user commented.

21st Century Grand Prince's Wife features singer and actress IU in the central role. It follows her recent performance in Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines, where she portrayed the dual characters Oh Ae-sun and Geum-myung.

Byun Woo-seok, who garnered attention with Lovely Runner, will star opposite the actress. Meanwhile, fans are hoping for a Netflix release instead, with many saying they'd prefer the platform over Disney+.

"Please make it on Netflix 🥺 not Disney+," a fan remarked.

"Netflix please!!! Netflix reaches more viewers than Disney+," a user wrote.

"Please NO to D+! @netflix fight back! Don’t let this upcoming masterpiece pass you by!" a person shared.

There were more similar fan reactions that were concerned about the screening platform.

"Disney plus and not netflix???" a netizen said.

"Sorry i am not watching it on that platform even for iu...anyone with a conscience left should done the same," a viewer noted.

"Well, they can disregard it. Disney+ isn't that good on how they distribute their dramas anyways," another fan added.

IU opens up about her character in 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife

IU recently spoke with Sports Dong-A, noting Seong Hee-joo in 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife. According to the outlet, unlike Ae-sun and Geum-myung, who were emotionally expressive, Hee-joo remains composed.

"I am preparing hard to repay the love that fans still show for Ae-soon and Geum-myeong," and "I am looking forward to playing Hee-joo, who is a very different character compared to the one I will play this time," the 31-year-old stated.

The K-pop idol added:

"I think it will be fun because I will show a different side of myself," and "I will completely become Hee-joo in a few days. I am excited and burdened, but I will do my best."

The 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife is set in an alternate modern-day South Korea ruled by a constitutional monarchy. IU's Seong Hee-joo is the second daughter of the country's influential chaebol.

While she has wealth and intellect, her social status as a non-noble leaves her feeling insufficient. The male lead, Lee Ahn Dae-gun (Byeon Woo-seok), is the king's son. Yet, he holds no authority or privilege, setting the stage for a complex relationship between the two leads.

The 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife's script was created by Ah Yoo Ah-in, who earned recognition at the 2022 MBC Drama Script Contest for full-length works. Directing the series is PD Park Jun-hwa. He is known for What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Love Your Enemy, and Alchemy of Souls.

