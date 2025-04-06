"You deserve it" — Internet cheer as IU surpasses 10 million subscribers on YouTube

On April 6, 2025, South Korean singer-songwriter and actress IU surpassed 10 million subscribers on her official YouTube channel, '이지금 [IU Official]'. IU (born Lee Ji-eun) launched her YouTube channel on February 13, 2017.

Over the years, the channel has become a hub for diverse content, including behind-the-scenes footage, music videos, live performances, and her original variety program, IU's Palette. This platform has allowed fans an intimate glimpse into her artistic journey and personal experiences.

By May 2019, the channel had reached one million subscribers, and by January 2021, it had surpassed five million.

Fans expressed their excitement and pride over the When Life Gives You Tangerines actress' latest achievement. One fan wrote on X:

"Congratulations! You deserve it. Thank you very much for all the effort"

The actress' success on YouTube delighted her loyal fans as they flooded social media to celebrate her latest win.

"With the amount of crazy schedules she has, girlie has 10+ jobs, she must’ve spent more time in her car than in her house," a fan wrote.

"Dear IU and Uaena, our world just got bigger! congratulations," another fan wrote.

"Congratulations , another blessing & milestone to our best girl," another fan added.

Others praised the multifaceted artist for juggling several talents at once.

"There is really no one like you in this world... imagine slaying as singer, actress, mc, vlogger all at the same time!!!" a fan remarked.

"She's the cutest please. Good good, get all the achievements possible IU, more will come this year," another fan commented.

"I still remember when she hit 1M subscriber, that was HDL era, now exactly after 5 years she hit 10M subscriber, and this time it's WLGYT era. Congrats dlwrlma!" another fan wrote.

When Life Gives You Tangerines starring IU: A poignant journey through love and Korean heritage

Netflix's latest Korean drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, captivated audiences worldwide with its realistic storytelling and stellar performances. Starring IU (Lee Ji-eun) and Park Bo-gum, the series unfolds a decades-long romance set against the picturesque backdrop of Jeju Island.

Directed by Kim Won-seok and written by Lim Sang-choon, the drama intricately weaves themes of love, resilience, and cultural identity.

The story, set in the 1960s, centers around Ae-sun (IU), an ambitious young woman who wants to become a poet despite societal constraints and personal hardships. A steadfast and devoted man, Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum) has long harbored feelings for Ae-sun since childhood.

Their parallel life journey, over 50 years, fits into their growing relationship amid life's ups and downs. The series shows their enduring bond as they face familial opposition, economic challenges, and the shifting gears of South Korean society.

At its heart, the series is an examination of persistence and enduring devotion. Ae-sun's pursuit of her dreams is meant to evoke a larger struggle for self-actualization in the face of societal pressures.

Although it may not be as flamboyant as Gwan-sik's, the quiet loyalty and strength that comes from his long-lasting partnership act as the bedrock of that stubborn loyalty.

Then the title, in particular, When Life Gives You Tangerines, reminds viewers that one can choose to get what they want out of life despite its trials. The tangerine, a Jeju Island staple, embodies the sweetness and acidity of life, mirroring the characters' trials and tribulations of joy and sorrow.

The series has many cultural aspects that are native to Jeju Island. A notable highlight is the portrayal of the haenyeo, female divers who harvest seafood — a practice that has persisted for more than a millennium.

The show also includes the Jeju dialect and local customs, giving the viewers a look into some of the island's heritage. The Korean title, "폭싹 속았수다," translates to "Thank you for your hard work" in the dialect of Jeju, the island on which the drama takes place, and it reflects the drama's larger theme of gratitude and fortitude.

On her part, IU plays both Ae-sun and her daughter Geum-myeong. The series also features veteran actors Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon as the older versions of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, respectively. Their performances add layers to the narrative, portraying the evolution of love and partnership over time.

When Life Gives You Tangerines has 16 episodes and is available on Netflix.

