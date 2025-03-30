When Life Gives You Tangerines: A guide to the most memorable poems used to depict different phases and seasons

The Korean drama When Life Gives You Tangerines has captivated audiences with its poignant storytelling, seamlessly weaving poetry into its narrative to reflect the evolving phases and seasons of life.

For instance, the poem Ok Sim's Life reflects the experience of Ok Sim, focusing on the struggles and triumphs of a woman embodying the characteristics of Jeju's haenyeo lifestyle (female divers). It draws on symbols and images of strength, perseverance, and deep connection to the sea that signify the way of life within haenyeo culture.

Meanwhile, Loyalty and Filial Piety by Lee Byeong-seon explores traditional Korean values of loyalty & filial piety (the sacred duty). It contemplates the balance between duty and emotion within families. The poem is included to indicate some of the tensions and expectations that arise between generations and cultures.

Here is the list of poems featured in When Life Gives You Tangerines. Each poem captures the significant moments through words:

Ok Sim's Life by Grandma

by Grandma Loyalty and Filial Piety by Lee Byeong-seon

by Lee Byeong-seon Stupid Abalone by Oh Ae-sun (10-year-old)

by Oh Ae-sun (10-year-old) Our Class President by Oh Ae-sun (10-year-old)

by Oh Ae-sun (10-year-old) I was going to get her a pearl necklace and fly her on a plane by Oh Ae-sun (10-year-old)

by Oh Ae-sun (10-year-old) Flag by Yu Chi-hwan

by Yu Chi-hwan Geum Myeong, our eternal nostalgia (1969)

(1969) Jeju by Oh Ae-sun from Dodong-ri Girl's High Class 1-5

by Oh Ae-sun from Dodong-ri Girl's High Class 1-5 Fall Breeze by Oh Ae-sun (middle-aged)

by Oh Ae-sun (middle-aged) M.F.L (my first love) by Oh Ae-sun Dodong-ri Girl's High Class 1-5

by Oh Ae-sun Dodong-ri Girl's High Class 1-5 Spring Breeze by Yang Gwan-sik, Dodong-ri Boy's High Class 1-6

by Yang Gwan-sik, Dodong-ri Boy's High Class 1-6 To The Heart That Leaves Me Behind by Oh Ae-sun of Dodong-ri, Jeju

by Oh Ae-sun of Dodong-ri, Jeju A little miracle every day by Oh Ae-sun (2006)

by Oh Ae-sun (2006) An Illiterate by Jeong Gong-rye

by Jeong Gong-rye The Day We Became The Same Age by Oh Ae-sun

by Oh Ae-sun Spring in a heartbeat, the blazing summer sunshine by Oh Ae-sun

by Oh Ae-sun Our Eternal Nostalgia by Oh Ae-sun and Yang Gwan-sik

by Oh Ae-sun and Yang Gwan-sik HERE'S TO ALL YOU'VE BEEN THROUGH by Geum-myeong (2024)

When Life Gives You Tangerines: Love and wisdom that comes with age shown via poems & symbolisms

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Jeju Island, the series chronicles the intertwined lives of Oh Ae-sun and Yang Gwan-sik. It follows their journey from youth in the 1950s through the subsequent decades till 2024.

The drama's title itself is a creative twist on the English proverb "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade," adapted to reflect Jeju's famed tangerines. This adaptation underscores the show's central theme of resilience and finding sweetness amidst life's challenges.

1) The Stupid Abalone by Oh Ae-sun from Class 3-8: Authored by the protagonist during her school days, this poem uses the metaphor of an abalone—a prized yet elusive sea creature. Ae-sun wrote it to express her resentment towards the abalones, as her mother would dive into the sea every day, risking her life, in search of them to earn a living as a haenyeo.

2) I Was Going to Get Her a Pearl Necklace and Fly Her on a Plane: This poem encapsulates promises of a better future and the yearning to provide loved ones with experiences beyond their current circumstances. Ae-sun wrote this to share her dreams of giving her mother a comfortable life so that she could quit being a haenyeo and spend more time with her daughter.

3) Flag by Yu Chi-hwan: In When Life Gives You Tangerines, Gwan-sik recited this poem to show Ae-sun that he understands the meaning of "nostalgia." It is a famous poem by 20th-century Korean poet, Yu Chi-hwan. This was included in the 1939 poetry collection, Cheongma Anthology/Poems of Yu Chihwan.

4) Our Class President by Oh Ae-sun Class 3-8: In When Life Gives You Tangerines, Ae-sun wrote this piece when a boy named Lee Man-gi became the class president after his father bribed the class teacher. She bravely submitted it, mentioning how she had the majority of the votes yet lost to bribery.

5) Geum Myeong, Our Eternal Nostalgia by Oh Ae-sun (1969): Ae-sun wrote this about her and Gwan-sik's first child, Geum-myeong, who was born in 1969. She gave up her dream of becoming a poet to raise her child, while Gwan-sik sacrificed his goal of becoming a gold medalist athlete to support his wife and daughter.

6) Jeju by Oh Ae-sun from Dodong Girl's High Class 1-5: A heartfelt ode to her homeland, this poem reflects Ae-sun's deep-rooted connection to Jeju Island, its landscapes, and cultural heritage. It reinforces the setting's significance throughout When Life Gives You Tangerines

7) Fall Breeze by Oh Ae-sun (middle-aged): Written during her middle years, this poem explores change and the impermanence of life. It draws parallels between the seasonal shift of autumn and personal transitions.

8) M.F.L (My First Love) by Oh Ae-sun Dodong Girl's High Class 1-5: This tender piece was written when Ae-sun was 17 and still in high school. It was revealed in When Life Gives You Tangerines episode 16 and reminisces about the innocence and intensity of first love, capturing universal emotions that resonate with many viewers.

9) To The Heart That Leaves Me Behind by Oh Ae-sun of Dodong-dong, Jeju: A poignant exploration of loss and longing, this poem delves into the pain of separation and the enduring nature of love, both central themes in the drama's narrative.

10) A Little Miracle Every Day by Oh Ae-sun (2006): Ae-sun wrote this in the same year she lost Gwan-sik. Unaware of what the near future held for her, she celebrated the beauty in daily life. The poem aligns with the series' overarching message of appreciating life's simple pleasures.

The integration of these poems enriches the drama's narrative, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the characters' inner worlds and the cultural context of their experiences. This mirrors real-life instances where poetry provides profound insights into human emotions and societal values.

Certain significant scenes from When Life Gives You Tangerines deeply resonated with the viewers. One such moment was Gwan-sik traveling to Seoul to see his daughter at the Independence Hall of Korea. It is located in Cheonan and is 80 km away from Seoul. This highlights Gwan-sik's willingness to go above and beyond for his family.

Another key detail in When Life Gives You Tangerines is when Ae-sun and Gwan-sik name their three kids Geum-myeong (meaning gold), Eun-myeong (meaning silver), and Dong-myeong (meaning bronze). Notably, Gwan-sik also names his fishing boat "Geumeundong" after them.

When Life Gives You Tangerines also highlighted the socio-economic struggle of the 1980s when the South Korean government banned academic tutoring to encourage fair studying among students. However, this allegedly pushed tutors to illegally teach students and earn a livelihood and make ends meet.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is streaming on Netflix and consists of 16 episodes.

