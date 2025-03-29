“It’s a full circle moment” — When Life Gives You Tangerines viewers react as Ae-sun’s poem collection gets published by her mother’s lookalike

In the climactic episode 16 of Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines, viewers were profoundly moved as Ae-sun's poetry collection was published by a woman bearing an uncanny resemblance to her late mother, Jeon Gwang-rye.

Throughout the story, Ae-sun's narrative is intertwined with that of her mother, Jeon Gwang-rye, who passed away at the age of 29. Gwang-rye was best described as a tough haenyeo, or one of Jeju's female divers who lived a life full of sacrifice and fortitude.

Meanwhile, in episode 16 of When Life Gives You Tangerines, the publisher of the poems, who resembles Gwang-rye, highlights the circularity of life and art. The publisher's likeness to Ae-sun's mother suggests a form of reincarnation or the perpetual presence of loved ones in our lives; themes that are both universally relatable and deeply rooted in Korean cultural storytelling.

Although it was not established in the show that Gwang-rye was reincarnated, the series showed that due to a miraculous strike of luck, Ae-sun's poem collection got sent to a publisher who looked exactly like Gwang-rye. The publisher even ended up crying while reading her poems, stating,

"I am so... so... how should I put it? I am proud of her. So proud."

This statement and overwhelming emotions felt by the publisher mirrored the Korean culture and its strong belief in reincarnation, and that people are tied through a red string which keeps them together in every lifetime.

The revelation in episode 16 elicited a strong emotional response from the audience. Many viewers took to online platforms to express how the scene reflected their own familial relationships, particularly the enduring influence of their mothers.

One fan wrote on X:

"Its a full circle moment."

Viewers mentioned that they got emotional after seeing the particular scene.

"Teared up so much when she said that she was crying because she felt so proud of her. It's like aesun's mom saying this to her for surviving all the hardships in her life and to have did her best to live her life well," a fan wrote.

"The goosebumps every time lsc does these connections. Like the old lady from Busan," another fan said.

"I never cried loudly watching anything in my life, but this show and this scene right here, I had to perk up to sit cuz I was literally out of breathe with all the emotions, and the moment I sat down straight, I started sobbing, loudly, my god!" a viewer added.

Several netizens lauded the Netflix series for its intricate storyline, where four women from four generations were heavily woven into each other's lives. Some fans also shared that When Life Gives You Tangerines made them miss their lost family members.

"I already stopped crying before this scene and couldnt hold it in anymore when they showed this. the way she said she feels proud... Gwangrye would say that to aesun, its just time robbed her of the chance," a fan remarked.

"Thank you #whenlifegivesyoutangerines for showing us the trials & happiness of womanhood. Women have SO MUCH love to give, so much to learn & teach, they're a testament to the life every girl has lived & wants to live, i hope we can all flip the table one way or the other," a viewer said.

"WLGYT felt like a warm hug for someone who lost the women in her life too soon. I was crying 'Mommy' w/ Aesun in the last episode. I cried, laughed, and smiled a lot while watching this show. It was so beautiful!" another fan added.

When Life Gives You Tangerines: Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's love story weaved with Korea's historical symbolism

Beyond its compelling storyline, When Life Gives You Tangerines serves as a cultural artifact that introduces global audiences to the rich heritage of Jeju Island.

The Korean title of the show itself is a linguistic nod to the Jeju dialect, with "Pokssak Sogatsuda" translating to "Thank you for your hard work," encapsulating themes of perseverance and gratitude that permeate the series.

Episode 16 of When Life Gives You Tangerines ends with the same statement, "Thank you for your hard work," as an older Ae-sun watches Gwan-sik from the other side of the ICU room in a hospital. Gwan-sik was on his deathbed, and he and Ae-sun then transform into their youthful selves (played by Park Bo-gum and IU) as they silently talk through their eyes and bid each other goodbye.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Jeju Island, When Life Gives You Tangerines weaves the island's unique cultural and historical elements into its narrative. The haenyeo community, to which Ae-sun's mother belonged, epitomizes the strength and resilience of Jeju's women.

These female divers, who harvest seafood without modern equipment, represent a semi-matriarchal society where women's economic contributions are paramount. Through the depiction of the haenyeo, the series pays homage to the island's distinctive social fabric and the pivotal role of women within it.

Moreover, When Life Gives You Tangerines subtly alludes to the historical trauma of the Jeju Uprising of 1948-1949. While not overtly addressed, the aftermath of this event lingers in the background, adding depth to the characters' experiences and highlighting themes of resilience and healing.

This historical context enriches the narrative, offering viewers insight into the island's tumultuous past and its impact on the collective psyche of its inhabitants.

The symbolism of the tangerines runs deeper with the idea of life's bittersweetness. Furthermore, When Life Gives You Tangerines is a relevant title for a major theme addressed through Ae-sun's arc. The fruit signifies that there is sweetness amid suffering, paralleling the character's experiences and journey throughout the series.

Additionally, the series binds everything together by bringing Ae-sun's mother's story full circle. She always wanted to see Ae-sun become a poet and have a desk job with her own nameplate. Then, in episode 16, Ae-sun makes the same wish at the age of 70 while looking at the sea, hoping that her mother would get to become a boss in her next life.

Hence, the publisher looking like Gwang-rye, having her own office and desk with her nameplate, was the poetic fulfillment of Ae-sun's final prayer for her mother in the finale episode of When Life Gives You Tangerines. Furthermore, she also published Ae-sun's poem collection, making Gwang-rye's wish come true.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is available on Netflix for global streaming.

