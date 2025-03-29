"We even made individual volcanic rocks" — When Life Gives You Tangerines Art Director reveals BTS secrets of the 60 billion KRW Netflix series

The Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines released its finale episodes on March 28, 2025. These episodes brought a close to the story of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, spanning from 1960 to 2023.

On March 29, 2025, Kbizoom reported that Art Director Ryu Seong-hee led a team dedicated to authentically recreating the evolving landscapes of Jeju Island and Seoul from the 1960s to 2025. Ryu Seong-hee is renowned for her work on projects like Decision to Leave and Alienoid.

The show, produced on a budget of 60 billion KRW (41.3 million USD), stars IU and Park Bo-gum. It covers a whopping 60 years, exploring the deep journey of its characters against the backdrop of explosive change in South Korea. The long timeline came with the unique challenge of set design, making it necessary to build an open set that effectively displayed eras.

Art Director Ryu Seong-hee revealed on her personal social media that everything from "Jeju's traditional thatched-roof houses to old flooring" was hand-crafted by her team. As per a report by Kbizoom, she wrote:

“From Jeju’s traditional thatched-roof houses to old flooring, wallpaper, and even notebooks with unfamiliar handwriting—every item was crafted. We even made individual volcanic rocks, worn smooth by the island winds.”

From mountains to rocks: When Life Gives You Tangerines breathes life into the handmade sets of Jeju

The production's dedication to realism is evident in the depiction of Jeju Island's distinctive features. The island's rugged stones, harsh winds, and the presence of haenyeo (female divers) were integral to the narrative.

Art Director Ryu Seong-hee highlighted the importance of these elements, noting that Jeju's unique beauty amplifies the characters' experiences, making it the optimal setting for the story. She stated that it took them over 15 months to make the film sets from scratch.

“For 15 months, our art team slept, woke up, and breathed within the world of When Life Gives You Tangerines. From memories of 1950s Jeju to the present day in 2025, we built landscapes that transcend time, and carefully crafted spaces where emotions could settle.”

In order to give the impression of time passing, the art department crafted sets that corresponded with the story, including recreations of Dodong-ri village, the canola flower fields, and 1970s Seoul street scenes. In the interiors, they outfitted the spaces with props, furniture, and finishes specific to the era in order to immerse the viewer in a time period.

When Life Gives You Tangerines film set and behind-the-scenes. (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

The series' visual authenticity was further enhanced by the use of visual effects (VFX) to complement the practical sets. Art Director Ryu Seong-hee mentioned that her team included people between the ages of 20 and 50, who came together to build the hometown of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik.

“One of the most rewarding parts of this job is seeing people from their early 20s to 50s come together in one space—talking, listening, and collaborating deeply to build a single world. For our younger team members, this historical drama might have felt like working on a sci-fi set.”

On March 19, 2025, SBS reported that When Life Gives You Tangerines secured the No. 2 spot in Netflix's Global TOP 10 Series (Non-English) category, with six million views in its second week. The series' universal themes and authentic portrayal of Korea's history have contributed to its widespread acclaim.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is globally streaming on Netflix and has 16 episodes.

